Disneyland Allegedly Forced Sober Guest to Purchase Alcohol to Have Same Experience as Others

Disneyland Resort is famous for unique, unforgettable dining experiences for all ages. After all, Walt Disney wanted every Guest to feel at home at Disneyland, no matter how old.

Disney California Adventure expanded on that vision when it opened in 2001. It’s now home to multiple restaurants and food-focused festivals like the International Food and Wine Festival and the International Festival of the Holidays.

One of Disney California Adventure’s newest dining experiences is Pym Tasting Lab, located in the recently-opened Avengers Campus. “Don’t shrink from the opportunity to check out what’s brewing at this innovative beverage laboratory, including specialty craft beers and beer cocktails,” Disneyland Resort writes in the official description of this Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired brewery adjacent to Pym Test Kitchen.

Unfortunately, one Marvel Studios fan recently reported a concerning experience at Pym Tasting Lab. Reddit user u/joevasion wanted to purchase a glass beaker in which the brewery serves alcoholic drinks. The Guest and their partner are both sober and asked for a virgin cocktail instead of an alcoholic one.

“They would NOT sell it to me without alcohol,” the Guest recalled. “I pleaded with the lady, telling her that me and my lady don’t drink. She didn’t care at all. Her solution was for me to buy it and throw the alcohol right in the garbage next to me and keep the cup, even though my girl wanted a non alcohol drink from there.”

The Guest offered to pay the price of an alcoholic drink for a virgin drink to get the beaker, but the Disney Cast Member refused. “They’d rather be wasteful than swap out a drink? Makes no sense man, really boggles my mind,” the Guest said.

The disgruntled Guest clarified that it was the policy they were most upset with, not the individual Disney Cast Member.

“I think it’s ludicrous that a company won’t give you an alcoholic/non-alcoholic option for a godd*mn cup, and the only option is to be completely wasteful,” they wrote.

Have you had negative dining experiences at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or Downtown Disney? Share them with us in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.