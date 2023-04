Disneyland TikTokers cause frequent social media controversy, from one man who allegedly screamed at other Disneyland Park Guests to give him space to film to an anonymous account that films and mocks Hispanic Disney Parks Guests.

But this week, it was TikTokers who had a bone to pick with Disneyland Resort. Gisellie (@sanrihoegi) and a friend were drinking during a visit to Disney California Adventure when they were asked to leave the Southern California Disney Park for the day:

The video doesn’t provide much context to their removal but shows both women drinking. The pair later flipped off the camera as they rode the parking garage tram.

In the comments, Gisellie explained that she purchased her two permitted drinks and returned to the pairs’ table to give one to her friend, who claims to be over 21 but forgot her I.D.

“They claimed they went up to us because they seen her get in line with me and then leave which never happened,” Gisellie wrote. “She was sitting at a table the whole time and I’m allowed to get 2 drinks at a time but they seen her take some of mine so they asked us nicely to leave for the day and manager said we wouldn’t be punished since we were so polite about it all.”

All Guests must show I.D. when purchasing alcohol at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The Disneyland Alcohol Policy states that valid Passports, Military Identification, and state-issued identification cards/driver’s licenses are acceptable identification. Temporary identification and any international I.D. besides valid Passports are not permitted.

