The Ultimate Disneyland Drinking Guide

When it comes to alcohol at Disney Parks, Walt Disney World Resort has always had the one up on Disneyland Resort. From spiked Dole Whip in the Animal Kingdom to “drinking around the world” in EPCOT, it just doesn’t look like Disneyland can keep up.

However, that doesn’t mean Disneyland has nothing. Between Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney, there are plenty of great restaurants and stands that offer tasty alcoholic options for dedicated Disney adults.

So grab your stein and sit next to the barrel that Gaston just shot with a blunderbuss; we’re going to look at the best places in Disneyland Resort to get a little bit boozy.

Disney California Adventure

When Disney California Adventure opened in 2001, it only had a few advantages over Disneyland. This included more thrilling rides, fancier dining options, and, most importantly, alcohol.

Since then, California Adventure has become a Disney-drinking juggernaut on par with EPCOT at Walt Disney World. Not only are there themed drinks throughout the year and the annual Food & Wine Festival but there are multiple spots sporting unique cocktail and beer options. Amongst every spot in the Park, these are the best of the best.

Carthay Circle Lounge

Carthay Circle Restaurant is one of the premier dining locations within Disney California Adventure, offering finer meals right on Buena Vista Street right at the entrance of the Park.

While the fancier meals are enticing, most adults go to Carthay Circle for the extensive list of cocktails that are great at any time of day. Some highlights include the Carthay Old Fashioned, The Derby, and the Scotch Mist, Walt Disney’s favorite drink.

Carthay Circle Restaurant is a classier joint with dozens of options and attentive bartenders who use a fancy machine to make gorgeous ice spheres with the restaurant logo. However, it should be noted that it isn’t necessarily the best place for children with its more refined menu.

Hollywood Lounge

While Carthay City Lounge is an excellent place for a meal, Hollywood Lounge is a great spot to grab a quick drink. One of the last remnants of Hollywood Land, Hollywood Lounge is meant to be more accessible than the busier restaurants located throughout DCA.

Whenever you see people posting about an awesome seasonal drink on social media, this is usually where they get it from. Ranging from Hallowwen-themed drinks, flights of margaritas, and souvenir ice cubes, Hollywood Lounge is one of the top spots to get the drinks you’ll show off online.

Pym’s Tasting Lab

When Avengers Campus was assembled, one of the big things missing was a dining option. That all changed with the additions of Pym’s Testing Kitchen and Pym’s Tasting Lab.

Themed after the genius creator of Ant-Man, Pym’s Tasting Lab offers many unique drinks that stand out with their scientific theme. Offering beer, cocktails, and beer cocktails, each drink is served in a beaker. Also, most of the cocktails feature fruit juice-filled boba, which is fun!

But if you’re more of a beer drinker, the Pint-Sized Pints Mini Flight is a great way to taste a variety of drinks while also getting fun novelty glasses and a ruler to serve them on.

Rita’s Baja Blenders & Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Rita’s Baja Blenders may be the most controversial entry on this list, especially with Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill right next to it. It’s a nicer restaurant that offers better food and some great cocktails you can’t find anywhere else in the Park.

But sometimes you just want a quick marg on the go, and Rita’s is perfect for that. Plus, it is easily the least expensive place to get a drink in all of Disney California Adventure.

You really can’t go wrong either way. If you want to feel a bit fancier, Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill has some excellent Mexican cocktail options. But if you want a drink on the go, you can’t go wrong with Rita’s Baja Blenders.

Lamplight Lounge

Formerly known as the Cove Bar, the Lamplight Lounge is a gastropub themed around Pixar films. Pixar characters decorate the furniture throughout the restaurant and you get a fantastic view of the lake at the center of the Park.

Even the drinks are themed around Pixar and their production process, with cocktails called Scream Canister, Final with a Fix, and Over Budget.

Lamplight Lounge is simply stunning and the perfect spot to slowly enjoy a cocktail while digging into some lobster nachos.

Smokejumpers Grill

Smokejumpers Grill is probably the most underrated restaurant in all of Disney California Adventure. Smokejumpers is the go-to spot for burgers, fries, and any other fried food. But many people don’t know that it also has great drinks.

Smokejumpers Grill is home to a few different kinds of beers as well as a Jack Daniel’s lemonade cocktail. But the real highlight is the frozen Coca-Cola you can get with either Captain Morgan Rum or Jack Daniel’s. So if you want a drink near Grizzly River Run, head on over and quench your thirst!

Bayside Brews

Pretty much every restaurant or food stand in California Adventure is known for its unique themed cocktail, and they’re a great treat. But sometimes, you just need to grab a beer or two. Or four.

If that’s you, then Bayside Brews will be your best friend. Bayside Brew brings in the carbs with plenty of beer and cider options as well as Mickey Mouse-shaped Pretzels to soak it all up.

Wine Country Trattoria & The Terraces

A tribute to Napa Valley, Wine Country Trattoria offers Italian food like pasta, pizza, and dozens of different wine varieties. It also provides cocktail and beer options with plenty of shade to sit under.

But if you’re in a hurry, there is also the Mendocino and Sonoma Terraces directly next to Wine Country Trattoria. Sonoma is geared more toward beer drinkers, while the Mendocino Terrace is a faster way to get wine.

If you’re in a large group that all wants different drinks, this whole section is the perfect stop.

Cars Land

Of all the lands in Disney California Adventure, Cars Land is easily the one most directed toward children. Radiator Springs leaps to life, and there are plenty of rides, characters, and snacks dedicated to the kiddos. Surprisingly, Cars Land is also home to some of the tastiest drinks in the whole Park.

If you want to grab a beer and a burger, Flo’s V8 Cafe is a great spot that looks gorgeous at night. But suppose you want something on the sweeter side. In that case, Cozy Cone Motel offers delicious dessert drinks like the Peanut Butter Whiskey Cocktail made with peanut butter whiskey, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon sugar, and almond milk. It’s a delightful cone-coction unlike anything else in Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland

For a long time, California Adventure was the only Park that offered alcohol at Disneyland Resort, with people saying that’s how Walt Disney would have wanted it.

But it was announced in 2019 that a bar would soon open in Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, and alcohol would also be served at the Blue Bayou restaurant. Some fans were shocked. Others were ecstatic. And if you’re part of the latter, here’s the best advice for these locations.

The Blue Bayou

When it comes to atmosphere, quality, and price, nothing lives up to the Blue Bayou. Located right next to the beginning of Pirates of the Caribbean, you actually get to eat right in the opening area of the ride. It’s genuinely magical.

Because of the high price point, Blue Bayou is often seen as more of a restaurant for adults. Therefore, it only made sense that they add alcohol to the establishment, offering high-quality wine, beer, and cocktails.

That all being said it takes a lot of planning to get into the Blue Bayou. You need to reserve your time there months in advance on Disney Genie and it is probably the most expensive restaurant in Disneyland. It’s a more formal experience, but it’s not one you’ll soon forget.

Oga’s Cantina

As the first place to get a drink in Disneyland, Oga’s Cantina really sets the bar high (no pun intended). Located in Galaxy’s Edge, Oga’s Cantina is a wonderful immersive restaurant that actually feels like you’re getting a drink in a Star Wars movie with constant music and even the pilot from Star Tours DJing.

Every drink is delightfully themed and delicious. Some highlights include the Outer Rim, Jet Juice, and the Yub Nub, which can be served in a tiki cup.

While it’s hard to get in without a reservation, remember not to give up hope. If you wait by the restaurant and keep refreshing the virtual queue, there is a good chance you can join the wait. Just remember that you can’t leave the surrounding area around the cantina.

Club 33

While Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and the Blue Bayou are the only places most Gusests can get alcohol, there is another exclusive location that lives in mystery to most common Disney folk: Club 33.

Founded in 1967, Club 33 is located right by the Pirates of the Caribbean exit. Originally intended only for Walt Disney’s VIPs, Club 33 is now the most exclusive restaurant in any Disney Park.

Odds are, you haven’t and won’t get access to Club 33 unless you know a member or are willing to pay the minimum $25,000 membership fee. But if you do, you’ll be enjoying one of the best Disney experiences in the world.

Downtown Disney & Hotels

It may seem sad that Disneyland only has two options when it comes to alcohol consumption. Still, Guests who want to have a drink with the reservations that come with the Blue Bayou and Oga’s Cantina only need to walk a bit outside the entrance and head towards Downtown Disney. In fact, you don’t even need a ticket to get in!

Downtown Disney and the Disney-owned hotels nearby are home to some incredible restaurants and bars serving tasty beverages. While there are many options, these are easily the best.

Ballast Point Brewing Co.

One of the best places to stop in Downtown Disney is the Ballast Point Brewery, home to award-winning beers and great food. It’s a great bar that’s open from brunch until 10 p.m.

While there are plenty of other drink options at Ballast Point Brewery, like wine and cocktails, the reason to go is the beer that is brewed daily. This is guaranteed to be the most refreshing beer you’ll find in Disneyland Resort.

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill Grill & Patio

While Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen is currently being refurbished, it will become the very similar Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill Grill & Patio. This means it will likely have all of the same great food, music, and, most importantly, drinks.

The Jazz Kitchen features many classic Louisiana drinks like the Cat-5 Hurricane, Chocolate Blackberry Mint Julep, and the spicy Cajun Mary. It’s a ton of fun and will surely be a great experience when it reopens.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is the classic bar at Disneyland Resort. Themed after the Jungle Cruise, Trader Sam’s is located in the Disneyland Hotel and is an absolute blast.

Trader Sam’s has one of the most exciting atmospheres of any restaurant in the entire Resort with its tropical decorations and even better drinks, food, and service.

There is genuinely nothing like Trader Sam’s anywhere else in Disneyland Resort. However, it’s important to note that it does get incredibly busy, so make sure you get a reservation ahead of time.

Hearthstone Lounge at the Grand Californian

While there are plenty of places with a great atmosphere or fun theming, only one spot in Disneyland Resort feels cozy, and that’s the Hearthstone Lounge at the Grand Californian Hotel.

Open until midnight; Hearthstone Lounge is the quintessential bar with great bites and pretty much any drink you want. After a busy day experiencing the parks, it’s the perfect spot to wind down.

Is there any place we missed? Let us know in the comments below.