The 12 Weirdest Closed Disney Attractions

Disney Parks have existed in some form for almost 70 years. This has led to countless closed attractions that have delighted us, dazzled us, and sometimes even scared us. Who can forget The Great Movie Ride? The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror? Even the beloved Splash Mountain is about to be gone for good.

Related: Magic Kingdom Closing Down Entire Land Imminently

There were also plenty of attractions that weren’t afraid to get weird. While something being weird is a great way to be remembered, it’s not optimal for longevity when your Park is run by a company with so many popular IPs. So let’s look at the rides and shows that stand out in our memories but are no longer standing.

For the sake of this list, we’ll be defining “weird” as anything strange, unusual, supernatural, or just not feeling like it fits the Disney mold. So please put on your Hawaiian shirts and grab your accordion; these are the weirdest defunct Disney attractions.

Adventure Thru Inner Space (Disneyland, 1967-1985)

Adventures Thru Inner Space was a popular attraction in Tomorrowland funded by The Monsanto Company since everything in Tomorrowland used to have a sponsor. It replaced Monsanto’s previous attraction, the Monsanto Hall of Chemistry.

Riders would get into blue carts referred to as “atommobiles” and travel into The Mighty Microscope, shrinking them down to the size of atoms to explore the inside of a snowflake.

Related: 20 Best Disney Songs According to the Billboard Hot 100

As you traveled thru the snowflake, you would witness protons and electrons and even feel the effects of melting. Toward the end of your journey home, a giant eye would look through a microscope at the various atoms.

The ride would end with the Sherman Brothers’ tune “Miracles from Molecules.”

While the ride had decent popularity and was beloved by Imagineers, The Monsanto Company pulled funding for the ride, and it was eventually closed down, making way for Star Tours.

Adventures Thru Inner Space has a long-standing legacy to this day, being the first ride to utilize the Omnimover cars made famous in The Haunted Mansion. Remnants of the original Adventures Thru Inner Space can still be seen in the queue for Star Tours.

The Pleasure Island Adventurers Club (Walt Disney World Resort, 1989-2008)

Pleasure Island was an odd concept for a Disney attraction. Located in Walt Disney World and named after the location in Pinocchio (1940), Pleasure Island was an adult-centric section of the Resort filled with restaurants, shopping, and nightclubs.

The entire island was “founded” by Merriweather Adam Pleasure, with each club getting a plaque explaining how the eccentric explorer initially operated the building. It was intended to be a constant party, with every night being New Year’s Eve.

None of the clubs there were as weird or popular as the Adventurers Club. Once inside, Guests would encounter animatronics, puppets, and a troupe of performers who interacted with Guests, referred to as “fellow adventurers” or “drunks,” and performed in shows throughout the night.

The club members would encourage patrons to participate in songs and other club traditions, including the Club Salute and Kungaloosh, the club’s official greeting and drink.

The Adventurers Club was beloved by Guests and Castmembers alike but unfortunately ended with the rest of Pleasure Island in 2008. Fans have tried to save and revive the club many times, but none have succeeded.

Multiple reunions have occurred between the Cast Members, with the most recent occurring in 2019.

Astuter Computer Revue (EPCOT, 1982-1984)

The Astuter Computer Revue is the first of many EPCOT attractions to appear on this list. In the Park’s CommuniCore section, The Astuter Computer Revue was a show intended to introduce parkgoers to the technology used to make everything run.

Using the “Pepper’s Ghost” effect, a character named Earlie the Pearlie (played by Ken Jennings) would instruct the audience about how the computers worked and perform musical numbers on top of the computers. These were computers from the 80s, so Earlie had plenty of room.

While it’s a novel concept with some catchy tunes, it cannot be denied that most of what the audience was looking at was a bunch of computers just sitting there.

The novelty of a man dressed all in pink quickly wore off, and the show was closed two years after it opened, making it the first attraction removed from EPCOT. If you’re intrigued and want to watch the Astuter Computer Revue, the only known Guest footage can be found here.

Superstar Limo (Disney’s California Adventure, February 2001-January 2002)

Related: Disney World Cast Member Says Americans Are the Worst Guests

Weird doesn’t always equate to good. And that was the case with Superstar Limo, an opening day attraction at Disney California Adventure Park.

Located in the Hollywood Land section of the Park, Superstar Limo was initially supposed to be a ride about escaping the paparazzi. However, after Princess Diana’s tragic car crash after being chased by paparazzi, it was considered to be in poor taste.

The ride would start with you getting into a shiny limo where your terrifying agent would appear on a TV screen and yell at you to get to the film premiere at the end of the ride.

As you rode through different sections serving as tributes to Los Angeles landmarks, you would be bombarded by caricatures of celebrities that worked on Disney-related products like Whoopi Goldberg, Jackie Chan, Tim Allen, Drew Carey, and Cher.

Superstar Limo was immediately panned by both parkgoers and Imagineers alike. The Chief Creative Executive of Walt Disney Imagineering even referred to the celebrity figures as “grotesque.” It is often called the worst ride to ever appear in a Disney Park.

The ride closed after less than a year and was eventually replaced with Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! You can still see many of the same figures in new costumes today.

Body Wars (EPCOT, 1989-2007)

Body Wars took the technology from Star Tours and the concept of Adventure Thru Inner Space to make a unique and, according to some riders, gross experience.

Located in the Wonders of Life pavilion, Body Wars tells the story of your miniaturized ship’s journey to rescue a shrunken doctor who is removing a splinter. After she is rescued and your ship starts to run low on power, you all travel through the heart and towards the brain to receive a charge and exit the subject’s body.

Not only does this sound more like a Rick and Morty (2013-present) episode than a ride at a Disney Park, but many Guests complained that the visuals were too realistic and the ships were too shaky, especially compared to the more modernized versions on Star Tours.

Despite this, Body Wars had a long life and remained fondly remembered by Guests. Fun fact: the ride film was directed by Leonard Nimoy.

Cinderella Castle Mystery Tour (Tokyo Disneyland, 1986-2006)

Disney Parks are no stranger to walkthrough attractions and Tokyo Disney Resort is no different. These often serve as a great way to wait for a ride’s wait time to die down or to get out of the sun for a little bit. However, Tokyo Disneyland took things further than ever with the terrifying Cinderella Castle Mystery Tour.

Guests would enter the tour being told they would examine some of Disney’s bravest heroes, including Cinderella, Pinocchio, Aurora, Snow White, and Taran from The Black Cauldron (1985). However, the Magic Mirror appears, turning the pictures of heroes into their villainous counterparts and sending the audience down a more sinister route.

Guests would then witness and interact with terrifying scenes, including the witch’s lab, Cherenabog from Fantasia (), Maleficent’s goons, and a dragon’s horde that featured a massive dragon animatronic sitting on top.

Finally, the group would face The Horned King, the main villain from The Black Cauldron, who was an impressive and terrifying animatronic in its own right. A child from the group would be given the Sword of Light to defeat The Horned King. At the end of the tour, the child would be given a hero’s medal and named an honorary knight of Fantasyland.

To say that there has never been a walkthrough attraction of this scale is an understatement. It was almost done too well, with some Guests claiming it was far too scary while others said it was the best attraction at a Disney Park period.

Unfortunately, the Cinderella Castle Mystery Tour is gone and replaced with the more traditional walkthrough of Cinderella’s Fairy Tale Hall. Part of its legacy lives on as the inspiration for the dragon at Disneyland Paris.

Kitchen Kabaret/Food Rocks! (EPCOT, 1982-1994/1994-2004)

Related: Mary Poppins Gets Glorified Teacup Ride at EPCOT

If there’s one thing EPCOT has nailed, it’s weird educational shows. One subject was so important to them that the Park felt like they had to try it twice.

Kitchen Kabaret and Food Rocks are shows meant to educate the audience about the importance of eating healthy. Instead, they mostly just creeped audiences out with more unsettling animatronics.

Kitchen Kabaret was more of an old-school showcase with lounge singers, comedians, and costumes more associated with the 50s than the 80s. On top of that, all of the songs were originals written for the show.

Despite its 12-year tenure, Kitchen Kabaret was never really popular and was filled with information that quickly went out of date. In response, EPCOT updated the show with more attention to comedy and being hip instead of education.

Kitchen Kabaret was replaced with Food Rocks, a rock show filled with parodies of popular songs. While many animatronics were repurposed to fit the new theme, others were replaced entirely.

The most obvious example was Kitchen Kabaret host Bonnie Petite replaced with Fud Wrapper, who was voiced by Tone Loc. Other new performers included a punk rock band of junk food and Tina Tuna, a fish referencing Tina Turner.

Food Rocks was left to the same fate as Kitchen Kabaret and closed after ten years. The theater was later turned into the queue for Soarin’.

Although they are similar in concept, Kitchen Kabaret and Food Rocks stand out from each other with their execution and quality. That being said, no one can deny that both shows were really, really weird.

ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter/Stitch’s Great Escape! (Magic Kingdom, 1995-2003/2004-2018)

From one dual entry to another, this one is much scarier. Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner felt there weren’t enough attractions for teenagers at Magic Kingdom. To bring them in, he tasked Imagineers and Lucasfilm to create a genuinely terrifying experience. The result was an ExtraTERRORestrial Alien encounter.

Guests would be seated in a theater where a shoulder harness would restrain them. They’d be greeted by a robot named S.I.R. (voiced by Tim Curry) representing the company X-S Tech. He’d demonstrate teleportation technology with a small alien named Skippy, who would, unfortunately, get burned.

Afterward, they would attempt to teleport the company’s chairman to meet the audience. Instead, a monstrous alien appeared, breaking out of the tube, stalking audience members, and killing X-S Tech employees.

There was indeed nothing like ExtraTERRORestrial in any Disney Park. With its combination of impressive animatronics and use of sound to frighten Guests, some Disney fanatics couldn’t get enough! But for a more significant population, it was too much.

After being shut down for almost a year, ExtraTERRORestrial was changed to Stitch’s Great Escape to appeal to younger Guests. This narrative was driven by Stitch escaping from the Galactic Federation Prisoner Teleport Center. It featured less darkness and more water and smell effects.

Even though it was a tamer version of ExtraTERRORestrial, Stitch’s Great Escape made no one happy. It was still too scary for most children and not scary enough for fans of the original.

Stitch’s Great Escape has since been replaced by a Lilo & Stitch (2002) character meet and greet. A Wreck-It Ralph (2012) attraction is believed to take its place.

The Making of Me (EPCOT, 1989-2007)

You’ve seen EPCOT handle computers. You’ve seen the Park try and tackle eating healthy. But in 1989, Disney’s strangest Park decided to take on one of the most controversial and challenging subjects in the United States: reproduction.

The Making Of Me was EPCOT’s attempt at addressing how babies are made in a way that was easily accessible for everyone. And while the effort was admirable, the result raised more questions than answers.

The show starts with comedian Martin Short asking where we come from, what it’s like to be born, and walking over to a window filled with newborn babies saying, “That’s my dad.”

Apparently, the “Me” in “The Making of Me” refers to Martin Short because we’re about to follow the comedian as he watches his parents grow up, meet each other, and eventually conceive the actor.

Nothing untoward is ever shown; this is Disney, after all. Instead, we are gifted an animation following a collection of sperm as they try to fertilize an egg.

While the cartoon section is hilarious in hindsight, it is surprisingly successful in showing what the scientific process of fertilization is like—excluding the egg’s apron with a target on it.

The Making of Me lasted surprisingly long, ironically reaching the age of 18. While seeing the movie at the Park is impossible, footage can still be found on YouTube.

Halyx (Disneyland, June 1981-September 1981)

In the early 1980s, Star Wars was the biggest thing on the planet. Although Disney didn’t yet own the franchise, people behind the scenes still wanted to make money off of it.

Their idea was to create a rock band combining Star Wars and Kiss and have them perform in Tomorrowland. Thus, Halyx was born.

The band was made up of a combination of human and non-human performers. Because Disney didn’t own the rights to any Star Wars characters, they created a Wookie-like creature called Baharnoth on bass, a robot to play the keyboard, and a reptilian percussionist.

While the team at Disneyland Records loved the concept, prominent Disney executives did not, ending the show after a single summer.

The most surprising thing about Halyx was that the band was actually perfect. While no official recording was released, bootlegs made their way onto YouTube, showing what the band could do. Some of their best songs include “Lightning,” “I’ve Seen The Light,” and “Jailbait.”

While Star Wars now has a cemented location at Disney Parks worldwide, Halyx’s legacy carries on in the form of a crowdfunded documentary released by the YouTube channel Defunctland.

Splashtacular (EPCOT, November 1993-June 1994)

EPCOT has had plenty of strange shows throughout the years, including Skelita Scope, a literal circus, and The Barbie Show. Yes, that Barbie. However, none have stood out quite like Splashtacular.

Splashtacular tells the story of Mickey and his friends, compelling the audience to join them in celebrating the colors of the rainbow and taking an imaginative journey to space. The celebration is interrupted by an alien sorceress who wants to steal all of Earth’s color.

The two sides battle with the sorceress summoning a massive futuristic dinosaur named TerrosauX. Mickey defeats the villainous aliens by summoning the powers of the Fountain of Nations and sending them back to space.

If there is a confused look on your face, you are not alone. This whole show was bonkers and made no sense whatsoever. The show lasted about seven months.

Despite this short amount of time, Splashtacular still left a legacy. The TerrosauX was re-instrumented as an extraterrestrial Elvis impersonator along with the costumes in Magic Kingdom’s short-lived “Tomorrowland Galaxy Search” show, and technology from the show influenced “Fantasmic” which still runs in multiple parks to this day.

Maelstrom (EPCOT, 1988-2014)

Related: ‘Frozen 3’ May End Up Getting the Entire Franchise Canceled

With so many entries on this list, it only makes sense that EPCOT would be at the top. This time, it’s not a weird show or a failed attempt to be educational, but a genuine ride meant to bewilder and excite riders. Without question, the most bizarre ride that has ever existed at a Disney Theme Park is Maelstrom.

A water ride similar to Splash Mountain, Maelstrom was located in the Norway pavilion of the World Showcase section, Maelstrom has riders embarking on a boat to experience different parts of Norwegian culture.

Riders start passing by scenes of Norway during its Viking days, including seafarers on ships and other villagers. As they moved forward, the boat entered a marshy area where things took a turn for the weird.

Water spirits called Nokken start to slowly appear out of the ground when, suddenly, a three-headed troll angrily casts a spell on the boat sending it rapidly traveling backward.

The riders’ boat then goes by polar bears, puffins, and living trees before being sent plunging down a massive drop.

After the plunge, Guests enter a stormy harbor where they are greeted by… oil rigs.

That’s right—oil rigs, which are somehow the weirdest thing in all of this. The boat travels safely into the harbor, where the Guests are ushered into a gift shop.

Maelstrom was a fantastic ride that was exciting and delightfully confounding. However, nothing can get in the way of commercialism, and the one-of-a-kind attraction was replaced by Frozen Ever After.

Were there any weird defunct Disney attractions that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.