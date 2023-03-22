Proposed ‘Mary Poppins’ Ride is a Massive Insult

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Mary Poppins with Spaceship Earth

Credit: ITM

Disney fans have wanted a Mary Poppins attraction for many years, and it looks like they might finally get it. What better way to celebrate Walt Disney’s magnum opus with Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke than by giving it an attraction at EPCOT? However, the proposed ride might be more like a slap in the face.

Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins riding a carousel horse
Credit: Disney

If a Disney production was ever owed an entire attraction surrounding it, it’s Mary Poppins. Considered by fans and critics alike to be the perfect Disney movie, an attraction inspired by the 1964 Oscar-winning film should be given an attraction that is practically perfect in every way. It seems like someone at Disney missed the memo.

Mary Poppins Misses the Mark

As described by @ReviewTymeLuke on Twitter, EPCOT’s proposed Mary Poppins attraction was essentially an indoor teacup ride, basically Alice’s Mad Tea Party but with screens. Naturally, this is far below the bar of quality set by Disney Imagineering. If EPCOT can take Guests across the universe and back again with the Guardians of the Galaxy, why can’t they give them a jolly holiday with Mary?

Related: Recently Revealed Concept Art Shows What Disney Imagineers Were Planning for EPCOT

Any attraction based on Mary Poppins, be it a dark ride, an enchanted carousel, or even a walkthrough of No. 17 Cherry Tree Lane, should have Disney Imagineers chomping at the bit to pull out all the stops and make it as charming and magical as she is. An indoor teacup ride isn’t just a lazy idea, it’s a glorified carnival ride that would absolutely insult both Mary Poppins and her fans.

The Good News

Dick Van Dyke as Bert in Mary Poppins
Credit: Disney

Thankfully, this concept has reportedly been scrapped, as more EPCOT developments have been pushed back. However, that doesn’t excuse Disney Imagineering for even considering this idea. The tea-cup sketches alone look like a desperate attempt at a tie-in to Mary’s animated world, and it completely lacks the whimsical appeal made famous by Walt Disney’s vision.

Related: Disney Legend Dick Van Dyke Injured In Car Accident

Hopefully, with further developments coming to EPCOT, a Mary Poppins attraction might be taken back to the drawing board for some better reworking. With any luck, she’ll be given the experience she so desperately deserves.

How would you do a Mary Poppins ride? Tell us in the comments below!

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!