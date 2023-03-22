The Mary Poppins star has been involved in an accident.

97-year-old actor and beloved icon Dick Van Dyke has been involved in a car crash in Malibu, California.

The older actor has been a mainstay of television and entertainment for decades, particularly well-known for his charisma, dance ability, and comedy chops. He is most well-known for portraying Rob Petrie in his Carl Reiner-created icon of United States-50s/60s-Americana, The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961) opposite Mary Tyler Moore as wife Laura Petrie. He is also particularly remembered for his role as jack-of-all-trades Bert and Mr. Dawes Senior in The Walt Disney Company’s Mary Poppins (1964), opposite Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) — produced under the watchful eye of Walt Disney himself.

According to CNN, the Caractacus Potts Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) actor had been found injured after police were called to the scene of the crash on Wednesday morning, where a “silver Lexus had collided with a gate”.

That morning, it had been raining in Los Angeles which caused the road to become particularly wet and slick.

The news broke initially when TMZ reported that police had arrived to find the Emmy Award and Kennedy Center Honor recipient “behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500” sporting several injuries.

Allegedly, Van Dyke “told cops his car slid and he lost control before slamming into the gate”.

Dick Van Dyke was treated by paramedics at the scene, sustaining injuries that include “bleeding from the nose and mouth”, where the older actor “might have suffered a concussion”.

The Tony Award-winning Bye-Bye Birdie (1960) star was eventually picked up by a friend according to the New York Post, as the actor did not go to the hospital.

Married to Arlene Silver, the Disney Legend has recently made a stint on Fox’s The Masked Singer as the oldest contestant to date, following his return to the Mary Poppins world as an elderly Mr. Dawes in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns — this time sans special effects “aging” makeup.

The actor who recently celebrated his 97th birthday begun trending on social media, as well wishes for the legendary actor roll in. Many have also expressed astonishment that the 97-year-old is still as spry as he is, and still driving, out and about. Users like @percandidate are just one of many who are surprised to hear this news:

Wait was he driving? I was surprised to find out he was still alive let alone driving

Usually mentioned in the same breath as greats like Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday, it appears that the living Disney Legend just keeps on trucking. It is extremely heartening to hear that Dick Van Dyke appears to be recovering well, and that his injuries are still considered minor.

