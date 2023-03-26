Disney Songwriter Tears Up Hearing His Song at Toontown

Songwriter/producer Chantry Johnson took his family to Disneyland to hear the new song he wrote for Mickey’s Toontown, and their reaction was adorable.

Related: Disney Imagineer Hides R-Rated Easter Egg In Mickey’s Toontown

Toontown was recently renovated to revitalize the land by updating past attractions and making many new additions, including food, a rest area, and the brand-new ride Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

The most crucial intent behind the reimagining was to be more inclusive to all Guests. This includes play areas for children of all ages and fewer curbs and bumps for people using wheelchairs, ECVs, or other mobility aides.

“We want every child to know that when they came to this land that this land was designed for them,” said Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz, executive portfolio producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. “That they were seen and that this place was welcoming to them.”

It turns out that one particular Guest wasn’t just seen; he was also heard.

Toontown Was Songwriter’s “Happy Place”

Related: Imagineers Pay Subtle, Heartwarming Tribute to Walt Disney With Toontown Remodel

Chantry Johnson wrote the song “My Happy Place” for the new Toontown and performed it alongside Jessica Freedman. It’s a happy and folksy song that elicits the joy of a Mickey Mouse cartoon. You can listen to it on Spotify.

Johnson and his family all visited the refurbished section of the Park and waited by CenTOONial Park for his song to play. Their reaction was priceless, with the songwriter’s father smiling and recording his son while Johnson was visibly tearing up, mentioning, “This place meant a lot to me as a kid…”

Johnson has received a ton of support in the video’s comments about his song, including from Phineas and Ferb (2007-present) creator Dan Povenmire who said, “I remember the first time I heard a song I had written [at] Disneyland. It was maybe the coolest moment of my life.”

This isn’t the first time Johnson has created music with Disney. He previously co-wrote a song with his wife for Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-present) and the main theme song for Disneyland Paris’ 30th-anniversary celebration.

Johnson has also worked with Lana del Rey and David Archuleta.

What do you think of the new song? Let us know in the comments below.