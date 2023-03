A reimagined Disneyland Toontown opened at Disneyland Park on Sunday, March 19, promising to be more accessible and inclusive to all Guests. The land is centered around a magical dreaming tree set on a grassy knoll where Guests can picnic and enjoy a moment of serenity in the Southern California Disney Park. It offers three thrilling attractions (Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Chip ‘N’ Dale’s GADGETCoaster, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway) and visits with classic characters like Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pete the Cat, Clarabelle Cow, Goofy, Chip ‘n’ Dale, and more.

As expected, crowds lined up for hours to get exclusive Mickey’s Toontown merchandise, like popcorn buckets and candy. TikToker and former Disney Cast Member Redd (@themeparkpirate) visited during opening weekend and was disappointed with her experience. In an effort to make the land more inclusive, the Guest said, Walt Disney Imagineers destroyed its accessibility:

@themeparkpirate #duet with @sometimescastles #disneyland @disneyparks I went Saturday for the soft opening. The LL for Roger makes the standby back up to infinity. After i went on MMRR i walked through the rest of the land but quickly turned around and got out of there. I couldnt breathe, guests shoving to get ahead, & only floor seating. My walker was hitting guests in front of me because of the shoving & I was getting the looks. If i needed to get through a walking area i would say “sorry excuse me right behind.” So they dont get hit but no one listens & then are triggered when i just shove my way through because i am trying to keep from PASSING OUT!!! So yea, i will wait for the land to slow down to enjoy it peacefully. ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

Stitching a before-and-after video of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Resort, Redd asked viewers to pay attention to the once wide-open sidewalks. “Look at the dramatic, dramatic transformation,” she said.

“That fountain had seating area. Now they want you to sit on the floor and hope you can get back up,” Redd argued. “Then, they pushed the fence forward to the sidewalk where we could’ve walked through. We can’t walk through this.”

“I have a walker. There was one wheelchair in that whole pile,” Redd continued. “You know why? …They had the fountain fenced off. Look at the madness. This part right here actually had strollers, and people started sitting on the floor, so we couldn’t walk through. Then the line for the picnic baskets was blocking the other side of the fountain.”

“This is the accessible Toontown?” she asked in conclusion. And many commenters agreed.

“I walked in with my daughter who gets overstimulated instantly started having a panic attack. I had to grab her and run out, get her ‘ear muffs’ on,” @coffeeandcomics_ wrote. “It’s bad. They want people to picnic all in that green. How are people supposed to do that??!!!!!”

Days after Mickey’s Toontown reopened, the fountain was opened to Guests. A mechanical error previously prevented its operation.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.