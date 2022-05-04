Disney May Be Officially Closing Its Controversial Ride With ToonTown Revamp

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is a fan-favorite ride located at Disneyland. Recently, the attraction brought a small retheme with a new storyline focusing on Jessica Rabbit!

Jessica Rabbit became the new private eye in Mickey’s ToonTown to put a stop to those weasels in Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin once and for all. The new Jessica Rabbit animatronic debuted in Disneyland in December 2021, prior to Disney announcing that ToonTown as a whole will also be receiving a complete renovation and update.

As Disney officially broke ground on the ToonTown revamp, Disney fans just spotted the ride vehicles for Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin being towed down the highway and away from Disneyland.

In case you aren’t familiar, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin is based on the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which Disney+ describes as:

When Toontown’s owner is found murdered, all fingers point to cartoon superstar Roger Rabbit. With nowhere else to turn — and the sinister, power-hungry Judge Doom hot on his tail — Roger begs the Toon-hating detective Eddie Valiant to find the real evildoer. But the plot thickens as Eddie uncovers scandal after scandal and realizes the very existence of Toontown is at stake!

At this time, the official Disneyland website still describes this ride as:

A “Hare”-Raising Ride Catch a ride in a taxi and follow Roger Rabbit and Benny the Cab as they race through Toontown in search of Jessica Rabbit. Beware—the villainous Weasels are pouring slippery Toon-melting Dip in the paths of passing vehicles—including yours! Crash and dash into Bullina’s China Shop and slip and slide through the Power House. Spin wildly into the Gag Warehouse storage area, where the Weasels are waiting to take aim at your cab. Is this the end of the line for you and Roger Rabbit? Don’t count on it! Steer Clear You can spin your vehicle a full 360 degrees as you try to drive along the crazy course and regain control of your cab. Based on the Hit Film Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin was inspired by the Academy Award®-winning film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, the film successfully created the illusion that animated characters were interacting in the “real” world with people, thanks to the state-of-the-art technology of that time. The attraction revisits the story of Roger Rabbit as he attempts to rescue his beloved wife Jessica Rabbit from the evil henchman known as the Weasels. ROGER RABBIT CHARACTER© Disney/Amblin Entertainment, Inc.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin was located in Mickey’s Toontown, which is a land located at Disneyland Park that allowed Guests to go into Mickey Mouse’s home, Minnie Mouse’s home, Donald and Daisy’s boat, Chip and Dale’s Tree, and Goofy’s house!

However, Toontown is now closed for a complete overhaul, which was announced last year. Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park closed on March 9, 2022 to make way for a new, reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which will debut in early 2023 alongside Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

We know that the reimagining of Toontown will bring new experiences to families and young children, including new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. The entire theme of Mickey’s Toontown will include “a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations,” according to Disney.

At this time, Disney has not announced if Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will reopen with the reimagining of ToonTown, but fans have just spotted the ride vehicles for the attraction being towed out of the Park and down the highway.

TikTok user @heyinsiders posted a video of Lenny, the ride vehicles, being towed down the highway with the caption:

disney still trying to convince us they aren’t getting rid of Roger Rabbit 😬 #fyp #disneyland #foryou

Again, at this time Disney has not announced if Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will reopen with the reimagining of ToonTown or if it will be replaced, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

More on Disneyland’s ToonTown Reimagining

When speaking to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro said:

“We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests. The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”

Disney went on to explain that the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will offer more “play activities and attractions than ever before”:

Even with a greener and more spacious Mickey’s Toontown, the land will offer more play activities and attractions than ever before. From active play to tactile play, new experiences will let children play, slide, spin, splash, touch and listen!

One of the new areas coming to the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park, which will act as the first space Guests see when they enter the area and will be home to two interactive play experiences

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also debut in 2023 in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which will be a replica of the current Walt Disney World attraction located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And for those of you wondering about exactly who you will see in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, don’t worry because Disney confirmed that Mickey’s Toontown will still be home to many beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and more!

Do you think Disney is doing away with Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin? Let us know in the comments below.