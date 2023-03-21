Disney Character Gets In Trouble With Manager For Playing With Kids

Mickey’s Toontown reopened at Disneyland Park on Sunday, March 19, after a lengthy redesign to make the Disney Park land more accessible and entertaining to all Guests. The land boasts three immersive attractions: Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, Chip ‘N’ Dale’s GADGETCoaster, and the newest addition, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, inside the el CapiTOON Theater. It’s centered around CenTOONial Park, a relaxing grassy area shaded by Walt Disney’s dreaming tree.

The reopened Disneyland Toontown also welcomes back beloved character meet-and-greets with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, and more. And for the first time, Pete the cat will interact with Guests!

During the reopening day, TikToker @salamandurr_ shared an adorable video of Pluto spinning on a playground toy to the delight of little ones around him while adults waited eagerly for exclusive popcorn buckets:

But unfortunately, the magical moment was quickly halted after the camera cut. After another Disneyland Park Guest commented on their excitement about the experience, the TikToker shared some sad news.

“Unfortunately I don’t think we’ll see it again,” the Guest wrote. “The manager came by and quickly told the handler to stop and get him up.”

Disney Parks fans weren’t happy. “I hope y’all boo’ed,” said @mr.serr.

“Well it made everyone’s day and that’s what counts at the end of the day!” @rockin_disney wrote.

“Party pooper,” joked @puppetcity69420.

Of course, Disney Cast Members never want to ruin the fun for no reason. Most likely, Pluto playing on the interactive equipment was a safety issue or threatened the integrity of his costume.

