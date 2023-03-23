Guests will soon be able to take Mickey’s Toontown home thanks to Disney’s latest release, and that sure is swell!

When visiting Disneyland Resort, it is inevitable to want to bring the magic of the Parks home, whether that be with adorable souvenirs and home decorations, a new Spirit Jersey, the latest pair of Mickey ears or Minnie ears, and even scale models of your favorite Disney rides. Fortunately, Disney’s latest release will allow Guests to take the magic of Mickey’s Toontown — which recently reopened at Disneyland Park after a complete reimagining — home to enjoy!

With the long-awaited reopening of the reimagined land — powering through unexpected inconveniences — Disney released an all-new collection of merchandise inspired by the land, including apparel, accessories, drinkware, toys for the young — and the young at heart — and even a high-tech replica of the land’s new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

However, Disney will soon release a new offering for Guests who have visited Mickey’s Toontown and want to bring its magic home — and those of us who haven’t had the chance to explore the reimagined land.

As theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared, Disney will release “Music from Mickey’s Toontown” for fans to enjoy on their favorite music streaming platform. The soundtrack includes “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from Disneyland’s latest ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, “I2I” from A Goofy Movie (1995) — surely a fan favorite — and the lyrical version of “My Happy Place” from Toontown’s new score. The new soundtrack will debut tomorrow, March 24, and you can click here to listen to it on Spotify.

“Music from Mickey’s Toontown” joins the original emotional song “It’s Wondrous,” created exclusively for Disneyland Park’s brand-new fireworks show Wondrous Journeys. The new nighttime spectacular continues to blow fans away as it illuminates the sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle, along with music and images from over 60 beloved Disney movies, including Encanto, Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Frozen, Treasure Planet, Big Hero 6, Moana, and more taking over the castle’s facade, Main Street, U.S.A., Rivers of America, and the facade of the fan-favorite Disney ride “it’s a small world.” You can click here to listen to “It’s Wondrous” on Spotify.

While these two musical releases will surely help fans relive their most recent visit to Disneyland Park, many fans — yours truly included — are still eagerly waiting for the streaming release of “Start a Wave,” the original song created for Disney California Adventure’s new nighttime spectacular, World of Color — ONE. Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) confirmed that the heart-stirring song is still slated to be released on streaming, but no official timeline has been announced.

Wondrous Journeys and World of Color — ONE debuted earlier this year at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure as part of the Disney100 celebrations at Disneyland Resort. Both nighttime spectaculars celebrate Walt Disney’s legacy, with Wondrous Journeys reviving Disney’s magic and storytelling with emotional songs and scenes from Disney’s extensive movie collection. At the same time, World of Color — ONE shows how far The Walt Disney Company has come, featuring characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Have you visited Mickey’s Toontown since it reopened? Will you visit Disneyland Park soon to explore the reimagined land? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!