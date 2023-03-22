Disney Imagineer Hides R-Rated Easter Egg in Mickey’s Toontown

Mickey’s Toontown at the Disneyland resort recently got a massive makeover, and the Disney design team absolutely had a field day with this massive overhaul. The refurbishment certainly makes the area live up to its name, as everything from Donald’s boat to Pluto’s doghouse looks like it was peeled right from a Disney Cartoon. However, not everything is so G-Rated

Disney Imagineers are notorious for slipping in easter eggs, in-jokes, and more in various Disney projects. Sometimes it’s a hidden mickey, other times it’s an animated cameo from a director or animator (look up Musker and Clements), but sometimes Disney isn’t afraid to get a little naughty.

Mickey’s Toontown Makeover

As shocking as it might be to hear, Disney’s main audience of Guests isn’t children. Logically, it’s the parents and adults who buy the tickets to the Parks, so Disney has to throw in some adult humor here and there to keep things interesting. While he might be a simple-minded character, Goofy’s pad is anything but.

There are tons of winks and nods to his fans scattered throughout Goofy’s house in Mickey’s Toontown, and not just ones catered to A Goof Movie either. As cute as it is to see Max’s baby pictures, there’s one little reference only those over the age of 17 might catch,

Rewatch the TikTok above from @going cool places. That family portrait of Goofy and Max might seem entirely innocent at first, but it’s actually hiding a reference to a very famous R-rated movie. Do those sweaters look familiar? They should.

Has Goofy Seen Step-Brothers?

Someone on Disney’s design team has a great sense of humor, as the Olan-Mills-styled family portrait of Goofy and Max is an obvious recreation of the promotional poster for Step Brothers with Will Ferrel and John C. Reilly. While this is a tame dose of adult humor, it does make one wonder just what the lovable dog dad’s movie taste might be.

It’s all done in good humor, but it’s still interesting to think Disney would incorporate a nod to such a raunchy film in a place like Mickey’s Toontown. At least it wasn’t a certain defiled drumset.

What’s your favorite adult easter egg at Disney? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!