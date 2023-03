Walt Disney World Resort boasts some of the most accommodating and accessible Theme Parks worldwide. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs can be confident that Disney Cast Members will do as much as possible to make their vacations magical.

Still, some Disney Cast Members and fans say Walt Disney World Resort has gone too far in accommodating Guests. Former Cast Member Thomas (@dappermanatee on TikTok) recently shared a video discussing the entitled attitude of many Central Florida Disney Park Guests, particularly Americans:

“Since I started making this Disney content, I see a lot of people that will ask me, ‘Do you think people should be compensated for having to listen to Small World for more than ten minutes? Oh, people had a little water in their boat at Pirates; do you think they should sue?’” Thomas said. “To those types of questions, I say, you know kids used to have to work in factories? We’ve all gotten far too comfortable.”

The former Cast Member then shared that Guests typically receive single-use Lightning Lanes/FastPasses after getting stuck on a ride, but regularly ask for too much compensation.

“When you bought a ticket, you signed a disclaimer that you will not hold Disney accountable for your problems,” he explained. “Don’t get me wrong: customer service is customer service. You should take care of people. But some people not only want to be taken care of; they want to be given a binky and a blankie.”

Thomas went on to allege that mostly Americans behave this way: “I’ve seen Europeans get their hands smashed in doors and be like, ‘Oh, that hurt. Have a good day!’ Americans almost get their hands stuck in the door and they’re like, ‘You almost crippled me!’”

He also spoke about the exploitation of disability accommodations. “Disney is one of the most accommodating amusement parks in the world. If you can transfer to a wheelchair, you can ride pretty much anything in the Parks,” Thomas said. “This is coming from somebody that has high anxiety… There is never going to be a pass that Disney gives you for your anxiety that’s helpful because no matter where you are, there are people around you at all times.”

“Disney can’t create a bubble for you. ‘Well, I can’t stand in line.’ That’s what an amusement Park is and Disney still accommodates you. It’s never enough,” he argued. “We should all be accommodating, but we shouldn’t have to bend over backward because you’re a little upset. We want to help, but there are always limits.”

“This is not an attack on disability accommodations,” Thomas warned. “But people who misuse accessibility.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.