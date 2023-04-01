Disney World Lacking Compared to Disneyland Offerings

While the fight between Universal and Disney has been brewing for a while, it seems as though there may be a fight between Disneyland and Walt Disney World, at least according to one fan.

Disney fans are often torn between picking their favorite Park, claiming that Disneyland is more magical and has more of Walt’s presence, but Disney World has more to do and more immersive theming throughout the Resort. However, that argument goes one step further on a thread claiming that Disneyland has superior entertainment compared to Disney World.

DLR’s entertainment has so far surpassed WDW its embarrassing. Roaming characters, incredible shows, amazing parades, and fun nighttime entertainment… and we have a broken parade and silly little cavalcades🫠 https://t.co/SncMWrDBHv — cat♐️ (@uhm__cat) March 21, 2023

Twitter user @uhm__cat mentions that between Disneyland’s roaming characters, parades, nighttime entertainment, and shows, it beats Walt Disney World by a mile in terms of entertainment. She goes on to say every Disney World Park used to have a parade and nightly entertainment, saying that it’s boring now. The Main Street Electrical Parade has made its way around the Disney Parks since 1972, and was featured in Magic Kingdom in Disney World from 2010 to 2016, when it returned to Disneyland. Since then, Disney World has not had a nighttime parade, and the only actual daily parade within the Parks is the Festival of Fantasy Parade in the Magic Kingdom.

Disney World does offer a few character calvacades throughout the Parks, but no other major parade and no major nightly show other than Fantasmic! and the fireworks shows. Considering Disney World has four Parks to spread their entertainment through, and Disneyland only has two, it seems like a glaring oversight that the Florida Parks don’t have better offerings.

As for the roaming characters, Disney World did recently try to offer a similar character interaction when they introduced the Mandalorian and Grogu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to promote the third season of the series. Due to his roaming nature, people complained on Twitter when they didn’t get a personal interaction with him. Others complained about the crowds that gathered around him, which blocked walking paths and Cast Member areas. One of the responses to the post by @uhm__cat references this, stating that people in Florida can’t be trusted with roaming characters compared to Disneyland Guests.

It’s possible that with the Disney100 event coming to Walt Disney World this year it will bring reinvigorated entertainment offerings to the Florida Parks. The Resort just finished its 50th anniversary celebrations, which left many Guests underwhelmed and disappointed with the overall options, so it remains to be seen what the response to the 100 offerings may be.

Please note that the opinions shared in this article are not necessarily representative of Inside the Magic.