Did Disney Just Hint at the Return of a Beloved Parade?

Is Disney bringing a fan-favorite parade back? The appearance of two beloved characters points to the triumphant return soon.

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly changing to provide the best experiences for all Guests on every visit. With brand-new and reimagined rides and attractions, breathtaking entertainment offerings, heartwarming character interactions, and exciting events, it’s not difficult to see why Disney Parks are some of the most popular destinations in the world. And with the possible return of a fan-favorite parade upon us, Guests have every reason to be excited about the future of Disney Parks!

Guests who participated in Hong Kong Disneyland’s 10K weekend were greeted by many beloved Disney characters, from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck in their athletic outfits to Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip, ShellieMay, and Gelatoni. However, two characters stood out, hinting at the possible return of a beloved Disney parade.

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) shared images of Lightning McQueen, Mack, and DJ from Disney and Pixar’s hit franchise Cars making their first appearance at the Park since the Paint the Night Parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, greeting runners at the event.

The Cars Unit from Disney Paint the Night Parade greets runners at the “10K Weekend 2023” at HKDL, the parade has been suspended since the pandemic from 2020. #HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー

The Cars Unit from Disney Paint the Night Parade greets runners at the “10K Weekend 2023” at HKDL, the parade has been suspended since the pandemic from 2020.#HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー pic.twitter.com/jeyYkWEEFU — HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) March 18, 2023

HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) also shared a closer look at the beloved characters during the event, which you can see below:

Take a closer look at Lightning McQueen, Mack and DJ from the “Disney Paint the Night” parade Cars Unit displayed at the 10K Weekend 2023. #HongKongDisneyland #hkdisneyland #HKDL #disneyparks #disney #香港ディズニーランド #ディズニー

Lightning McQueen and Mack were part of the seven float groups that brought the fan-favorite Disney parade Paint the Night to life, along with floats inspired by beloved Disney and Pixar movies, including Peter Pan (1953), Monsters Inc. (2001), Cars (2006), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Toy Story (1995).

While seeing the beloved characters at the Park for the first time since 2020 must’ve been exciting for Guests, Hong Kong Disneyland — which recently replaced Mickey Mouse at an iconic location — has not released any official information regarding the return of the beloved Paint the Night Parade. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

If Park officials decided to move forward in bringing the Paint the Night Parade back, it would not be the first time Disney revived a fan-favorite parade. Disneyland Resort brought back the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, making fantastic — although controversial — changes to the nighttime spectacular.

Similarly to Hong Kong Disneyland’s Paint the Night Parade, Disneyland Resort shelved the fantastic “Magic Happens” parade for nearly two years before its triumphant return. Disneyland’s “Magic Happens” parade had a short run after its original debut in 2020 and was suspended as part of the phased reopening efforts amid the pandemic.

And while the parade faced difficulties again on the date of its long-awaited return, the “Magic Happens” parade is now performing at Disneyland Park and enchanting Guests of all ages, bringing fan-favorite Disney stories to life, including Frozen, Moana, Sleeping Beauty, Coco, The Sword in the Stone, and many more!

Would you like to see Paint the Night return to Disney Parks worldwide? Which show should Disney reimagine or bring back? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments below!