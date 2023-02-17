NFL star and Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes wants Disney to build more Parks around the world, and fans could not be more supportive of the idea.

While the Walt Disney Company has opened five Disney Resorts around the world — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California; Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida; Disneyland Paris in France; Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan; and Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort in China — the company is falling behind the competition, as Universal recently announced the development of two all-new experiences opening in Frisco, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, NFL star and two-times Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes wants Disney to build more theme parks worldwide for him to go on a Super Bowl MVP ‘world tour’ if he wins a third Super Bowl, a farfetched idea millions of Disney fans could get behind, yours truly included. “They’re gonna have to make some more parks so I can do a world tour,” Mahomes told Washington Post NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala after the Super Bowl 57 victory.

Mahomes visited Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in 2020 over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. And after visiting Disneyland for his second Super Bowl victory, Patrick Mahomes wants to cross borders if he achieves a third Super Bowl win. “I’ve heard Shanghai is a great park,” said Mahomes during an interview in front of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle in the heart of the Park. “I would like to travel to them all at some point. I’ll have to get to work and win some more Super Bowls,” added the NFL star.

Mahomes also commented that Disney should explore the possibility of opening a new Disney Park within the United States, saying, “Kansas City wouldn’t be a bad place,” making the crowd at Disneyland Park go crazy with cheers and applause.

You can join Inside the Magic and see Patrick Mahomes, along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends, during the celebratory cavalcade at Disneyland Park in the video below:

Do you agree with NFL star Patrick Mahomes? Should Disney open more Parks around the World? Where do you think they should do it? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!