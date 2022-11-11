A massive theme park has shared its decision to cancel its seasonal event and completely cease operations until 2023.

The holidays are closer each day, and with them, many theme parks across the country are gearing up to celebrate with exclusive seasonal events, welcoming Guests to enjoy delicious treats, beautiful decorations, and different rides and attractions. However, the holidays may not be as merry for fans of a massive theme park.

Worlds of Fun, a popular theme park located in Kansas City, Missouri, recently announced that the theme park would close on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, continuing this closure through Spring 2023. The complete statement, as shared on Twitter (@worldsoffun), reads:

Due to the forecasted cold temperatures this coming weekend, World of Fun will now be closed on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. We cannot wait to welcome our guests back to the park for our 50th Anniversary and the grand opening of the reimagines Zambezi Zinger in Spring 2023! See you soon!

⚠️ Park update regarding approaching winter weather conditions⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uPXyW5joDx — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) November 9, 2022

This coming weekend, November 12 and 13, were scheduled to be the theme park’s final operating days for the season, as Kansas City, Missouri, often faces low temperatures and inclement weather during the winter.

Per Worlds of Fun’s hours and calendar website, the Park was already scheduled to completely cease operations past this weekend, being unavailable for Guests for the rest of the year and through Spring of 2023, when the Park would reopen on select weekends in April and May 2023, later resuming normal operations, opening all week long in June and July.

Oceans of Fun, the water park adjacent to Worlds of Fun, is scheduled to resume operations on May 27, 2023. It is worth mentioning that this information is available on Worlds of Fun’s official website as of this article’s publishing and that schedules may be updated anytime as Park officials see convenient.

In Contrast, Carowinds and Kings Dominion recently announced a shift to a year-round schedule, welcoming Guests during the winter season to enjoy delightful events and select attractions. Carowinds, Kings Dominion, and Worlds of Fun are owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

