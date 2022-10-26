After announcing an all-new year-round operating schedule, this popular theme park released details on the attractions and experiences available this holiday season.
While most fans are used to visiting their favorite theme park all year round, many theme parks in America have to shut their gates yearly due to severe weather affecting many states during winter, mainly northern locations. However, a popular theme park recently announced an all-new year-round operating schedule to welcome Guests for more fun throughout the year.
Carowinds recently announced that the North Carolina theme park would adjust its operating hours to welcome Guests on weekends in January, February, and early March, beginning January 1, 2023. Carowinds officials stated that these “winter operating days” would provide the opportunity to experience even more seasonal events throughout the year while boosting travel and tourism industries and creating jobs regionwide. You can click here to learn more about Carowinds’ year-round operating schedule.
While the news was exciting for many fans, Carowinds didn’t reveal which attractions would be available during the newly implemented year-round operations.
Nonetheless, Carowinds recently announced all the rides, attractions, and magical experiences to be offered during WinterFest in 2022 at the Charlotte theme park. Some of the Park’s most thrilling attractions are shockingly continuing operations during the winter season.
Per Carowinds’ website, the attractions available during this year’s WinterFest are:
- Afterburn
- Boo Blasters on Boo Hill
- Camp Bus
- Carolina Cyclone
- Carolina Skytower
- Charlie Brown’s Wind-up
- Copperhead Strike
- Do-Si-Do
- Electro-Spin
- Flying Ace Balloon Race
- Fury 325
- Kiddy Hawk
- Kite Eating Tree
- Mountain Gliders
- Nighthawk
- PEANUTS Pirates
- PEANUTS Trailblazers
- Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies
- Ricochet
- Ripcord
- Rock’ N’ Roller
- Scrambler
- Scream Weaver
- Slingshot
- Snoopy vs. Red Baron
- Snoopy’s Junction
- The Flying Cobras
- The Grand Carousel
- Woodstock Whirlybirds
- Zephyr
It is worth mentioning that these rides’ availability can change at any time, given the weather conditions at Carowinds.
In addition to all the thrilling attractions, Guests can enjoy the Park’s holiday light displays replete with millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, live entertainment, and holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages.
Per Caworinds:
Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest.
Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds with holiday light displays replete with millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, live entertainment, holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages, and select attractions. Find the perfect present at specialty holiday gift shops, play holiday-themed games, and catch the season’s festive live entertainment.
Embrace the season with holiday music from crooning carolers and find joy in Christmas activities and holiday attractions for the entire family. Help children write letters to Santa and watch their eyes grow as thousands of glimmering holiday lights appear during the Carowinds’ Christmas tree lighting, one of the largest in the area.
After an evening of FUN, get caught up in the merry procession of the WinterFest Wonderland Parade, a nightly Christmas parade with lavishly decorated floats, festive music and performers.
WinterFest at Carowinds begins on November 21, 2022, and will take place through January 1, 2023. While the Charlotte theme park has not stated if the list of attractions aforementioned would extend its operations to the first months of 2023, the same attractions may remain operational during Carowind’s new year-round schedule. Inside the Magic will update you if Carowinds officials announce any changes.
Will you visit Carowinds this year to celebrate WinterFest at the Park? Let us know in the comments below!