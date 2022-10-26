After announcing an all-new year-round operating schedule, this popular theme park released details on the attractions and experiences available this holiday season.

While most fans are used to visiting their favorite theme park all year round, many theme parks in America have to shut their gates yearly due to severe weather affecting many states during winter, mainly northern locations. However, a popular theme park recently announced an all-new year-round operating schedule to welcome Guests for more fun throughout the year.

Carowinds recently announced that the North Carolina theme park would adjust its operating hours to welcome Guests on weekends in January, February, and early March, beginning January 1, 2023. Carowinds officials stated that these “winter operating days” would provide the opportunity to experience even more seasonal events throughout the year while boosting travel and tourism industries and creating jobs regionwide. You can click here to learn more about Carowinds’ year-round operating schedule.

While the news was exciting for many fans, Carowinds didn’t reveal which attractions would be available during the newly implemented year-round operations.

Nonetheless, Carowinds recently announced all the rides, attractions, and magical experiences to be offered during WinterFest in 2022 at the Charlotte theme park. Some of the Park’s most thrilling attractions are shockingly continuing operations during the winter season.

Per Carowinds’ website, the attractions available during this year’s WinterFest are:

Afterburn

Boo Blasters on Boo Hill

Camp Bus

Carolina Cyclone

Carolina Skytower

Charlie Brown’s Wind-up

Copperhead Strike

Do-Si-Do

Electro-Spin

Flying Ace Balloon Race

Fury 325

Kiddy Hawk

Kite Eating Tree

Mountain Gliders

Nighthawk

PEANUTS Pirates

PEANUTS Trailblazers

Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies

Ricochet

Ripcord

Rock’ N’ Roller

Scrambler

Scream Weaver

Slingshot

Snoopy vs. Red Baron

Snoopy’s Junction

The Flying Cobras

The Grand Carousel

Woodstock Whirlybirds

Zephyr

It is worth mentioning that these rides’ availability can change at any time, given the weather conditions at Carowinds.

In addition to all the thrilling attractions, Guests can enjoy the Park’s holiday light displays replete with millions of shimmering lights, ice skating, family activities, live entertainment, and holiday-inspired comfort food and beverages.

Per Caworinds:

Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest.