Super Bowl MVP Spotted in Disneyland

“You just won the Super Bowl, what are you going to do next?” “I’m going to Disneyland!”

Every football player dreams of the day they can utter those immortal words, and for Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that dream has come true again.

Last night, February 12, 2023, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII by throwing three touchdowns. During the celebration, he was quickly swarmed by Disney’s camera crew, who captured the iconic phrase. The tradition has been going 36 years strong, started by New York Giants Quarterback Phil Simms in 1987 following Super Bowl XXI. Watch this year’s entry below.

As is tradition, following the game last night, Mahomes, his family, and friends were invited to Disneyland Resort today for a day of fun and an appearance in a special Super Bowl cavalcade.

Before the parade began, Mahomes was spotted in Disneyland Park with his wife, Brittany, and their two children, Bronze and Sterling, and they shared a photo on social media.

Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEGfkC6GHs — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 13, 2023

Mahomes was also spotted with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and who appears to be Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Disney and football fans alike lined the streets of Main Street, U.S.A. to catch a glimpse of the Super Bowl champion. The parade stepped off near “it’s a small world” at 1:30 and made its way to Main Street. The cavalcade was led by a gaggle of cheerleaders and Goofy, Donald, Daisy, Chip, and Dale in their 100th Anniversary Outfits.

Mahomes stood atop a float alongside Mickey and Minnie. The float was adorned with Kansas City Chiefs logos, colors, and balloons, and the confetti was plentiful.

This is not Mahomes’ first appearance in a Disney Super Bowl parade. Mahomes was named MVP following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in 2020. He spent the next day at Walt Disney World Resort with his family, visiting both the Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

This has been a dream of Patrick Mahomes’ since he was 17 years old – in 2013, he tweeted about how wonderful it must feel to be the one to utter “I’m going to Disney!” after the Super Bowl. When the Chiefs won in 2020, Disney donated $1 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation in Mahomes’ name.