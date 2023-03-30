The BEST Drinks at Walt Disney World

Let’s be clear; the number one thing you should be drinking on your Walt Disney World vacation is water. It’s hot out there, folks! But that doesn’t mean it should be all water all the time.

There are lots of great options to quench your thirst at the Walt Disney World Resort, so don’t stick to just water and soda that you can get at home! Let’s go over some of our favorite picks for the best drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, that you should try on your next Disney vacation, from fan favorites to underrated classics.

The Magic Kingdom

Frozen Mint Julep Lemonade

The Frozen Mint Julep is a STAPLE at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, and frequent Disneyland visitors make it a must-try for every trip. But did you know you can get a version of it at Walt Disney World, too? Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A. is home to the Frozen Mint Julep Lemonade. This slushy-like beverage is a blend of Mint Julep and Minute Maid Lemonade, topped with fresh mint, cherry, and lemon. It’s tart and refreshing, and non-alcoholic! You can get this treat for $6.49.

LeFou’s Brew

After Universal released its take on the famous Butterbeer, Disney swooped in with a sweet response. The result is LeFou’s Brew, which is available at Gaston’s Tavern in Fantasyland. This non-alcoholic drink is a blend of frozen apple juice and a hint of toasted marshmallow flavor, topped with a passion fruit-mango foam. This drink is sweet, fruity, and refreshing, and kids will love it! You can get it for $6.29 or in a souvenir stein for $12.99.

Dole Whip Float

So technically this is both a drink AND an ice cream treat, but you can drink it through a straw, so we’re counting it. Dole Whip is a Magic Kingdom STAPLE, and you’ll quickly learn why lines for it can get so long. The Dole Whip Float at Aloha Isle in Adventureland is a pineapple juice float served with your choice of pineapple, vanilla, or twist ice cream (we recommend twist). There are several other flavors of float at this stand, including raspberry, blueberry, and coconut, or you can visit Sunshine Tree Terrace for an orange version. The Dole Whip Float goes for $6.99.

EPCOT

Grand Marnier Orange Slush

This drink is surely the most memorable entry in a Drinking Around the World trip – or, depending on how far in you are, the part where you start forgetting everything. The Grand Mariner Slush is available at Le Vins de Chefs de France, right across from the Le Chefs de France restaurant. This frozen cocktail is a mixture of Grand Mariner, Rum, Grey Goose, and Orange Juice, creating the taste of a grown-up creamsicle. But be warned – it’s STRONG! This drink is $14.75.

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade

You’re going to have to act quickly if you want this fan-favorite drink because it’s only available at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival! If you miss out on this year, never fear, as it’s so popular that it returns to the event annually. This year, the Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade is available at Pineapple Promenade. It’s a non-alcoholic slush that’s not too sweet and not too floral, providing a fun (and Insta-worthy) spin on frozen lemonade. Get it for $4.50.

Margaritas

One of the best things to get while Drinking Around the World at EPCOT is a margarita in Mexico. The pavilion is chock full of margarita options that will please every palette, so how do you choose? If you want something frozen and refreshing, head to Choza de Margarita for a variety of signature “on the rocks” margaritas and frozen margaritas in lime, strawberry, and mango (or a mix of all three!). They range here from $12.75-$18.00. If you want something fancier, head inside the pyramid to La Cava del Tequila for wild, innovative cocktails and over 100 kinds of tequila.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Cold Brew Black Caf

Do you like your coffee with a kick? Check out the Cold Brew Black Caf at Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This unique coffee beverage blends Joffrey’s cold brew coffee and chocolate liqueur and tops it with a sweet cream cheese topping and chocolate puff cereal. While it may seem like a strange flavor combination, it tastes like a delicious chocolate-coffee boozy cheesecake. This drink goes for $14.50 and is also available without alcohol for $5.49.

Fuzzy Tauntaun

This is a drink AND an experience. Available inside Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this cocktail will leave you buzzing – literally! It’s got a similar flavor profile to a Fuzzy Navel, being made with Cîroc Peach Vodka, Bols Peach Schnapps, and orange juice with tangerine, but it’s topped with “Buzz Button Tingling” foam. This foam is made with Szechuan flowers and literally makes your mouth go numb for a few moments as you drink! It’s a must-try and is available for $18.00.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshake

Want a drink that will make you feel like a kid again? Look no further than the Peanut Butter & Jelly Milkshake at 50’s Prime Time Cafe. This is a simple and delicious blend of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, and grape jelly, and the flavor combination harkens back to the good old days. If you’re not dining at Prime Time, you can also get it at the walk-in Tune In Lounge inside the restaurant. At both locations, it’s available for $9.00.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Night Blossom

If you’re looking for a sweet and tart refresher, try the Night Blossom in Pandora: The World of AVATAR. This slushy beverage is available at Pongu Pongu, which is right next to Sat’uli Canteen. It’s a blend of frozen limeade, apple, and desert pear flavors, topped with passion fruit popping boba. You can also get it topped with Bacardi Superior Rum as the Rum Blossom. The nonalcoholic version is $6.29, and the Rum Blossom is $14.50.

POG Juice

POG Juice may not be unique to Disney’s Animal Kingdom here, but if you can get it here, you should! POG stands for pineapple, orange, and guava juices, which this drink is a mix of. You can get it in a variety of forms at Animal Kingdom, including with your breakfast at Tusker House (where you can also get it as a mimosa). You can also get it as a cocktail in the famous Ngumu Jungle Juice at Dawa Bar for $13.00.