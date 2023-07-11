Disney’s Biggest Show Ever Is Skipping Both Disneyland and Disney World

The Walt Disney Company has some of the biggest, best, and most famous theme parks and attractions in the world in the United States, but the new Disney100 Exhibition is going to skip them entirely for some reason.

The centennial anniversary of Disney has produced a dizzying array of celebrations, merchandise, and attractions so far, including the ability to purchase company founder Walt Disney in the form of a tiny toy figurine for the first time and the re-release of some of the world’s most incredible films in theaters.

However, if you want to see the largest-ever exhibition of Disney archives and previously unseen artifacts, costumes, props, memorabilia, interactive installations, and original art, you won’t find it at any of the Disney Parks.

Disney100: The Exhibition Covers the Entire History of the Company

According to the official Disney100: The Exhibition site, the attraction is curated from the “vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney’s “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely-seen artefacts and works of art, costumes and props, and other incredible memorabilia.”

It will be the largest ever exhibition of its kind, dwarfing even the displays of history at various Disney Resorts (or from one very notable private collection that is going up for auction soon).

It is curious, then, that this particular 100th-anniversary attraction will just completely skip Disneyland and Walt Disney World, especially as those famous Disney Parks are currently struggling with attendance.

Disney100: The Exhibition Will Feature Multiple Galleries

It seems that the exhibition will be composed of 10 different features, which Disney describes as “magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, where moving stories, unique interactive installations, and behind-the-scenes glimpses will take them on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.”

It goes on to say that “There are ten large and imaginatively themed galleries with renowned classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to Encanto (2021), including the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars, MARVEL, and National Geographic.”

Disney100: The Exhibition took four years to plan, so it can be expected that these galleries are going to be pretty mind-blowing.

Reportedly, some of the galleries will include: “Where Do the Stories Come From?” (with the prop storybook from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the glass slipper from Cinderella 2015),” “The Illusion of Life,” (featuring “One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) and Cruella (2021), “The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery,” (exhibits from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel) and “Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks” (“Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride” and models from around the world).

The Exhibition Can Only Be Found in Three Cities in the World

Regrettably, Disney100: The Exhibition will only visit Philadelphia and Munich before landing in London to open on October 13. It really seems like the Walt Disney Company could boost desperately-needed sales of tickets with an attraction of this size at Disney Parks, especially after the year it has had. But some people in London will be very happy, at least.

