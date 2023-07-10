Guest Describes Unprofessional Experience at Disney World Hotel

There’s a Walt Disney World hotel for every Guest, from value Resorts and campgrounds to extravagant Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas. Each offers unique amenities like spas, bonfires, character dining experiences, and more. But some Disney Park Guests suggest that all Walt Disney World Resort hotels have one negative trait in common.

It started with a Twitter thread from @krismeetsworld, who complained about repeated late check-ins at the Central Florida Disney Resort: “Only at Disney can you arrive to the front desk at 4:30PM and be told your room isn’t ready yet,” he wrote. “Magical.”

Dozens responded with similar experiences, like @heyitssuzy:

It wasn’t until 8 pm that our room was ready at Port Orleans Riverside and even though I said I needed a room without stairs, my mother needs an ECV, they gave us one with stairs. Had to get moved. So wasn’t really in the room until almost 9. It was a disaster.

@mgspartacus92 also dealt with a two-hour check-in delay at his Walt Disney World hotel and ended up in a room that reeked of marijuana:

Had the worst customer service experience of my life in All Star Music last January, two hour delay to the room being ready and when we got to it it STANK of weed. Told front desk and they said they would clean it in the morning.

“The past 4 trips I’ve not had a room ready before 5,” @mrmonka wrote. “Even when saying I’d be there at 10 am and checking in days in advance. With 2 kids who need a nap after an early morning flight, this was a rough situation.”

Many commenters pointed out that late check-ins happen at every hotel, especially as the hospitality industry deals with post-COVID staffing shortages. But many, like @CoolDisneyland, argued that Walt Disney World Resort hotels don’t appropriately compensate Guests for poor service:

It happens but only at Disney do they not give you free breakfast or something for the trouble

@kingdomnbeyond added that because Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs offer Guests such excellent service, the poor Disney Resort hotel experiences hit harder:

Definitely not the only place where that happens but it feels worse at Disney because we expect high levels of service One time we had an early flight, did Epcot in the morning then were exhausted and had to wait like 2 hours after check in to get a room. We slept in the lobby

Request early check-in and inform Walt Disney World Resort of your arrival time for the best chance at an early check-in. Front Desk Cast Members will do their best to hasten your check-in when possible, but sometimes housekeeping is backed up as many Guests request late check-outs.

Have you ever dealt with a late Walt Disney World hotel check-in? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

