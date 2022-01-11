Disney Finally Brings Back Luxury Offering to Beloved Resort

If you are looking for a relaxing day at Disney World, it may shock you, but we have a solution to the hustle and bustle of the Parks.

When Guests finish a Disney World vacation, they often say they need a vacation from their vacation. This is because Walt Disney World is often a jam packed vacation. Guests visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios walking nearly 20,000 steps a day! Disney Springs is a popular location as well and when you want some water, Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach are the water parks that you need to visit! With so much to see and do, there is often no time to do it all, leaving very little time for relaxing. Especially since most activities are very active.

The pandemic shut down a lot of offerings at Walt Disney World and as the Park continues to monitor COVID-19 and adapt to a safe way to operate the Parks, we have seen a ton of offerings return. Fireworks such as Disney Enchantment and Harmonious are back and soon we will see parades like Festival of Fantasy return. But, there are also some very special offering that we have been missing.

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, the spa aspect of the hotel name had been missing for nearly two years. Today, we are happy to announce the spa will be reopening on January 26, 2022.

Disney describes The Grand Floridian Spa as:

A Rejuvenating Retreat

Step through the Victorian-style entryway and escape to a timeless haven of relaxation. Here, you can break away from the everyday and truly unwind amid soothing music, calm lighting and pampering experiences. The Grand Floridian Spa offers an array of revitalizing therapies and services—body treatments, massages, manicures and other indulgences—designed to elevate the mind and help you look and feel your best. Relaxation Rooms and Other Amenities

Before and after your treatment, take time to enjoy the many spa amenities and special touches, including: A relaxation room with light refreshments and soothing music

A dressing room, where you’ll find a cozy robe and slippers in your locker to enjoy during your visit

Here, it’s easy to experience serenity—and rediscover your best self. Spa Treatments

Indulge in a complete selection of therapies designed to rejuvenate your senses. Salon Services

Discover a full range of services for men, women and children at this sleek salon inside The Grand Floridian Spa. 24-Hour Fitness Center

Stay fit while on vacation in the state-of-the-art fitness center, featuring cardio equipment, strength-training essentials, free weights and more—available to Guests of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Disney suggests making the reservations for your spa treatment online, ahead of time.

If you are looking for a specific spa treatment, below is a full list of what is available:

Spa Treatments

Indulge in a complete selection of therapies designed to rejuvenate your senses.

MASSAGE THERAPIES

The Grand Massage (Signature)

Relax with a customized massage incorporating botanical lotions and other elements to release tension, pain and fatigue, while replenishing the mind, body and spirit.

50 minutes: $175

80 minutes: $235

Massage for Two

Share a personalized massage experience side-by-side in our special room for 2 Guests.

50 minutes: $175 per person

80 minutes: $235 per person

Warm Stone Massage

Melt stress away with a massage that incorporates warm stones with light to firm pressure.

50 minutes: $185

80 minutes: $245

Expectant Mother Massage

Experience a soothing massage designed with the safety and comfort of baby and mother in mind to help ease discomfort after the first trimester of your pregnancy.

50 minutes: $175

Foot Therapy Treatment

Customize your treatment to relax, hydrate and revitalize legs and feet—featuring a soak, scrub, mask and massage—offered in the Hand & Foot Treatment Center.

25 minutes: $125

BODY THERAPIES

Nature’s Renewal Hydrating Treatment

De-stress with a full body exfoliation followed by a hydrating botanical massage that includes the scalp and feet.

80 minutes: $250

Botanical Purifying Body Treatment

Restore balance with a deep exfoliation, purifying mask and botanical massage, followed by hydrating body butter.

80 minutes: $250

FACIALS AND OTHER TREATMENTS

Back Facial

Enjoy a customized organic facial for the back, designed to balance and hydrate. Includes scalp massage.

25 minutes: $70

Anti-Aging Hand and Foot Treatment

This revitalizing service includes full-body dry brushing and anti-aging products for the hands and feet. Includes a warm scalp treatment.

50 minutes: $125

Self-Care Facial Instruction

Get a step-by-step personalized training for your skin needs, developed by an esthetician. Includes a homecare kit.

25 minutes: $120

NAILS

The Grand Manicure & Pedicure Treatments

These pampering treatments include exfoliation, mask, massage and your choice of natural nail lacquer.

50-minute manicure: $70

50-minute pedicure: $85

Express Manicure & Pedicure Treatments

Enjoy basic nail grooming and your choice of natural nail lacquer.

25-minute manicure: $50

25-minute pedicure: $55

Polish Change

This uplifting service includes the removal and application of natural nail lacquer. Nail grooming is not included.

15 minutes: $25

Nail Enhancements

Paraffin Treatment: $25 (only available for the Grand Manicure or Pedicure)

Callous Treatment: $25 (only available for the Grand Manicure or Pedicure)

French Manicure (hands or feet): $15

Nail Design: $5 per nail (up to 2 designs per treatment; more time may be required for additional nails)

Nail Add-Ons

With nail add-ons, additional time will be added to your appointment.

Shellac for Hands or Feet (25 minutes): $25

Gel Removal for Hands or Feet (20 minutes): $20

SPA PACKAGES

Just the Two of Us (2 hours): $260

Includes:

Massage for Two

The Grand Pedicure for Two

Whether you want to surprise that special someone or yourself, this is a unique way to relax while enjoying the magic of Disney!

Would you consider going to Disney’s Grand Floridan Spa?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.