Guests Furious After Being Kicked Out of $1,000/Night Disney Resort

Walt Disney World Resort offers more than 25 unique Resort hotels with exclusive benefits like free recreation activities and early entry to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. From affordable value Resort hotels to deluxe Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas, there’s a Disney Resort hotel for every family!

The newest Walt Disney World Resort hotel, Disney’s Riviera Resort, opened in 2019. Located between EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this DVC Resort offers luxurious dining and convenient Disney Park access via the Skyliner! Rooms, suites, and villas are also available at nightly, non-DVC rates.

Unfortunately, one non-DVC Guest reports declining service at the pricy Deluxe Resort. Reddit user u/HiImNewHere1234 shared their experience in a one-bedroom villa at Disney’s Riviera Resort this week, which cost approximately $1,000 per night. While they enjoyed the amenities, food, and decor at the Resort, the service was lacking.

“We requested early check in and arrived at 3:30, which is 30 minutes prior to normal check in time. Our room wasn’t ready, and only after asking were we assigned a room that was ready,” they recalled. “By then it was after 3:45, so it was curious that rooms wouldn’t be ready for a check in only 15 minutes later. My sense is that our room wouldn’t have been ready on time.”

“The room we were assigned to was very clean, but when we pulled down the large Murphy bed, the outer sheets were either clean but stained or very dirty,” they wrote. “Either way, they shouldn’t have been on the bed as it was visibly gross.”

“We managed with sleeping arrangements that night, but called housekeeping the next morning to request a sheet change,” they continued. “Housekeeping called me twice during the day on my cell phone to ask if they should clean the room (we are not DVC so housekeeping is daily). Both times I mentioned the sheet change. Of course, no sheet change when we arrived back at the room at 9:30pm with tired kids.”

The final straw occurred when the Guests were practically kicked out of the room before checkout. They put up their “Do Not Disturb” sign before heading to a 9 a.m. breakfast reservation and let a housekeeper in the hallway know that they would be back for their belongings before checkout at 11 a.m.

“At 10:25, we returned to the room to find it mid-turnover for new Guests,” the Guest said. “Dishwasher on, drawers open, sheets stripped – with checkout at 11. It was very odd that the sign was ignored (and taken off the door)… These issues were nothing we had experienced at other resorts. It was bizarre.”

What is your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotel? Share your experiences with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.