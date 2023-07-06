World’s Biggest Disneyland Collection Is Going on Sale

The world’s biggest, most comprehensive collection of Disneyland, Disney World, and Disney Parks in general memorabilia is going up for auction after being displayed for as part of a free public exhibition.

The Joel Magee Disneyland Collection is being offered up to fans as part of Disneyland’s 68th-anniversary celebration by Van Eaton Galleries at the Burbank Town Center Mall. Magee’s collection is generally regarded as the single largest private collection of items from numerous Disney Parks around the world and was amassed over decades, so it is pretty amazing that Van Eaton Galleries is willing to show it off for free.

Also notable is the fact that it is not being displayed at the normal facilities for Van Eaton Galleries action, but apparently, according to the company itself, the Joel Magee Disneyland Collection is literally too large for it to be exhibited anywhere but the expansion space of the Burbank Mall.

According to Van Eaton Galleries, the Joel Magee Disneyland Collection includes “ride vehicles, props, signage, vintage souvenirs, and the single largest collection of Disneyland Attraction Posters, including some that are the only examples known to exist.”

Pretty impressive for a private collector, but then again, the Walt Disney Company has produced a whole lot of memorabilia in a century of existence. You can even purchase a LEGO mini-figure of the iconic founder Walt Disney these days, so imagine what one can find in a special exhibition like this.

The Joel Magee Disneyland Collection is open to the public (once again, for free!) Wednesday through Sunday until July 16th at the Burbank Town Center Mall. The subsequent auction will run from July 17th (the actual anniversary day of the original Disneyland opening in 1955) through the 19th and requires prior registration in order to participate, so be warned about just showing up with one of those signs with numbers and trying to bid on anything.