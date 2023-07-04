Fans Slam Disney Parks for Ignoring Beloved Movies

It’s no secret that there are certain Disney properties that have a higher presence in the Disney Parks than others. The Disney princesses are one, and obviously, Mickey, Minnie, and the gang are all over the Parks.

However, there are some people who claim that there are several Disney movies and characters that have been given little to no love or presence within the Disney Parks. In a recent Reddit post, a Disney fan complained about the lack of characters from movies like Wall-E (2008) throughout the Parks.

Wall-E has no attraction, no show, and very little merchandise. It’s arguably one of Pixar’s most underrepresented properties. As Pixar works on another installment in the Toy Story franchise, Reddit users complained that there are other Disney characters that could use more love.

“It’s ridiculous there’s nothing Wall-E at Disney World,” says u/cloverrainn.

“It’s one of the most impactful, eye opening movies Disney has. There is so many easy ways to incorporate him…. in Epcot especially. I couldn’t find any merch at all anywhere in the parks, no tribute, picture, nothing. It’s so odd to me it’s like they are trying to bury it. It’s my fav movie and was very disappointed.”

Several agreed that Wall-E would be a very fitting inclusion in EPCOT, whether as an attraction or even just Park-specific merchandise. Some suggested retheming Living with the Land or Mission: Space to be themed after Wall-E, especially as the rest of the Disney Parks seem to be moving to being completely overrun by other IPs.

Other comments pointed out other Disney and Pixar movies that are severely underrepresented in the Parks, like Up (2009), Monsters Inc. (2001), and several older/classic Disney films like Robin Hood (1973) or Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996).

Unfortunately for fans, Disney focuses on characters and movies that have been wildly successful and capitalize on those for merchandise and attraction ideas. This means that highly beloved movies like Wall-E or Up don’t get as much attention even though they may still have been decently successful. Other times, Disney misses the mark completely on offerings, making Guests wonder why a certain IP has a presence at all.

Guests can use the Park feedback surveys and social media platforms like Twitter to ask/suggest that certain movies or characters be incorporated. While it may not result in anything, it will at least let Disney know that people want it. Unfortunately for now though, fans will have to be content with knowing there’s at least a beautiful movie out there.

