Disney Begins Upgrading Dated Figment Attraction

One infamous Walt Disney World attraction has received a surprising upgrade.

Over the last few decades, several rides have become synonymous with the Walt Disney World Resort. From Space Mountain to Pirates of the Caribbean, there’s no shortage of iconic and classic rides for Guests to experience while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, one attraction remains Disney’s most divisive and it can be found at EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion.

Figment has been an iconic character at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort since the Disney Park’s opening. The beloved character has his own ride in Journey Into Imagination With Figment at EPCOT. This ride has maintained a steady fanbase, becoming as iconic as Mickey Mouse to Ssome. But many Guests simply pass it by and we can’t blame them.

This attraction has certainly seen better days and looks especially dated when compared to newer rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

In a surprising move, Disney is apparently starting to upgrade elements of the ride, specifically, the portion of the attraction found after the ride ends. There are several posters in the Imagination Pavillion that Guests can see, but these, unfortunately, have become old and faded.

Our favorite Disney World photographer, bioreconstruct snapped a few photos of some new posters that they noticed, sharing the results on Twitter:

Figment posters are being replaced in the Imagination pavilion post show! pic.twitter.com/aXUxz8b4mZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 2, 2023

As you can see, these posters look incredibly bright and vibrant compared to the older ones. This specific attraction has not been touched in years, suffering a constant lack of maintenance and general upkeep. In the past we’ve seen the titula Figment remain motionless.

We can only hope this is a sign that more work is soon to be done at the attraction.

Do you enjoy this Walt Disney World attraction? What’s your favorite ride at EPCOT?