Disney Genie+ Hits New Record-High Price in Florida

Over the years, we’ve seen all of the Disney Parks and Resorts undergo significant changes. From Disneyland to Walt Disney World, things look quite different, especially for Guests who haven’t visited in a few years.

By far, the biggest change to the American Disney Parks came in 2021 with the addition of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane.

These new systems were the replacement for Disney’s Fast Pass, allowing Guests to skip long lines at the Parks, but this time, for a price.

Since this initial introduction, the service has become one of the most controversial decisions The Walt Disney Company has ever made regarding its theme parks. We’ve seen Disney Genie+ set to shockingly high amounts at the Parks, ranging anywhere from $15 to $35.

Unfortunately, Disney Genie+ has hit a new price record, with park-specific pricing hitting the highest price we’ve seen so far. Earlier this month, Walt Disney World changed how Genie+ works, introducing Park-specific prices for Guests. Now, the price is determined by what Park Guests are visiting with an option to purchase Disney Genie+ for all four Parks.

As reported by wdwmagic, Disney Genie+ prices have hit a new record. The current prices are as follows:

Multiple Parks: $29 (prev. $27)

Magic Kingdom: $29 (prev. $27)

EPCOT: $21 (prev. $18)

Hollywood Studios: $26 (prev. $24) Animal Kingdom: $18 ($16)

July 4 is set to be a big day for the Walt Disney World Resort. Magic Kingdom is already sold-out entirely, with all three other Parks set to be extremely crowded as well. With new rides and attractions like TRON Lightcycle/Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, we’re not surprised that so many Guests are planning a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Of course, Walt Disney World is also home to dozens of classic and iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world,” all of which continue to bring in thousands of Guests daily.

