Disney Rejects Splash Mountain Retheme, Upgrades Ride For Guests

Disney is now offering Guests the chance to enjoy its iconic Splash Mountain attraction in a new and exciting way.

Over the years, we’ve seen Disney do quite a lot of interesting things. From building new rides themed around Marvel to exciting new expansions based on Zootopia and Moana, Disney is constantly pushing things forward in interesting directions.

However, few decisions will ever be as controversial as The Walt Disney Comapny’s decision to permanently close Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

This beloved attraction closed forever at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2023, with Disney working quickly on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the ride’s replacement.

This overhaul will swap the iconic briar patch with a salt mine as Guests embark on a new adventure led by Princess Tiana herself. However, Tokyo Disneyland’s version of Splash Mountain will remain untouched.

Because of this, the Resort is actually upgrading the experience for Guests, making sure they’re left soaked.

Starting on July 4, Guests at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort can enjoy Splash Mountain Drenched MAX! – an amped-up version of Splash Mountain. This version of Splash Mountain features tons more water and mist effects, ensuring every Guest comes off the ride absolutely soaked.

This special version of Spalsh Mountain will end on September 6, 2023, meaning Guests can enjoy this new version of Splash Mountain for several weeks.

Below are a few examples of what Guests can expect when riding this upgraded version of Splash Mountain:

Splash Mountain Drenched MAX, Starts Today (Sneak)

This year too, the landing point is a tremendous mist

This is the second consecutive year that the Tokyo Disneyland Resort has upgraded Splash Mountain at its Parks. In other Tokyo attraction news, the Resort is currently working on completely overhauling its Space Mountain attraction.

The classic roller coaster will close permanently next year, allowing Disney to totally reimagine the ride.

Have you been to Tokyo Disneyland? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?