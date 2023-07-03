Historic Disneyland Ride Closing Imminently, Slated for Retheme

A fan-favorite Disneyland ride will soon close.

Disneyland Resort is best known for its world-class Theme Park attractions. From classics like “it’s a small world” and Space Mountain to more modern rides like Indiana Jones Adventure and Radiator Springs Racers, there’s something for every Guest at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park!

Despite the sometimes-harsh Disney Parks fan community, Disneyland Resort isn’t afraid to alter its most iconic rides. Following the Princess Tiana retheme of Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion is next on the list for an update. But this time, it’s not permanent.

According to the Disneyland Resort calendar, Haunted Mansion will close on August 14 to make way for Haunted Mansion Holiday. The ride’s annual The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) overlay will open on September 1.

It’s unknown when Haunted Mansion will return to its normal state, but it typically reopens in late January or early February.

More on This Historic Disneyland Ride

The Haunted Mansion is a Disneyland Resort icon. It’s inspired multiple films and sister attractions at Disney Parks worldwide, but its holiday retheme is exclusive to Southern California.

“Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for an eerie tour through this house of happy haunts,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm.”

“The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spirited séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!”

Are you excited about Haunted Mansion Holiday returning to Disneyland Park? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.