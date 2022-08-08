Popular Disney World Ride Testing Single Rider Option

The Single Rider option at Walt Disney World offers the chance for solo travelers and Guests with flexibility in their itineraries to drastically reduce their wait times for several popular rides. It also allows Cast Members to fill in every inch of an attraction’s capacity and keep the queues moving as smoothly as possible.

Up until now, the four Disney World rides that have offered this option are Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Test Track, and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. If you’ve waited in one of the aforementioned queues before, you’ve likely witnessed someone breezing past the line to fill in an empty spot.

Today, another popular Disney World ride is testing out a single-rider option per the following video posted to TikTok.

Single rider line being tested at Soarin’! 🥳 #waltdisneyworld #epcot #soarinaroundtheworld

According to user @wdwprepschool, EPCOT’s Soarin’ is now testing out a Single Rider lane during selected hours. The video voiceover claims that the option is being tested “during the busiest parts of the day from about 11 am to 3 or 4 pm.”

So far, this is just a test. Time will tell if the infamous ride will become the fifth Disney World attraction to maximize its capacity and reduce wait times for those looking to ride solo.

Soarin’ Around the World is a unique experience in which Guests are invited to glide over some of the world’s most famous landmarks. The official ride description reads:

Feel the thrill as you’re raised high in the air and swept from one scenic locale to the next. See the world’s wonders—natural and manmade—like you never have before. No mountain is too high. No landscape is too far. The 180-degree, 80-foot IMAX digital projection dome, spectacular aerial footage, pleasant scents and graceful motion raise the soothing sensation of flight to incredible new heights. Throughout your flight, you’ll be treated to the uplifting musical score, adapted by composer Bruce Broughton from the attraction’s unforgettable original score written by Academy Award-winner Jerry Goldsmith.

Soarin’ is located inside The Land Pavilion in EPCOT and is revered both for its comprehensive sensory experience and for providing a welcomed break from the unpredictable Florida weather.

Do you think the Single Rider option at Soarin’ should stay? Let us know in the comments!