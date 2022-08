At Disneyland Resort, one of the most beloved attractions is Soarin’ Around the World. For some lucky Guests, they got to experience the popular ride with no one else in the queue, making for a short wait time and a magical experience.

TikTok user johnnymetro77 posted the following video to social media, showing the Soarin’ Around the World queue completely deserted, which is certainly a rare sight:

Like we said, this is a rare sight as Soarin’ is one of the more popular rides at Disney California Adventure — especially with the current summer crowds, these Guests had a very nice surprise being able to experience the ride with little to no one else.

Disneyland describes Soarin’ Around the World as:

An Epic Aerial Adventure Strap in and prepare for lift off! Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. Ride the Sky Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.

