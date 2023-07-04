Disneyland Park Building Shatters in Front of Guests

One issue seems to be plaguing a Marvel-themed area at the Disney Parks, with a location suffering severe damage.
In 2021, the Disneyland Resort changed forever with the addition of Avengers Campus at Disneyland California Adventure. This Marvel-themed land offers an immersive experience for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Marvel comics in general.
Guests will encounter characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, and even The Guardians of the Galaxy as they traverse the area.
In 2022, Disneyland Paris joined the ranks, opening its own version of Avengers Campus.
This new European version is nearly identical to the version found in Anaheim, California, but it does have one new attraction, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. This roller coaster used to be Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster but was repurposed during the construction of Avengers Campus.
Aside from this attraction, both Avengers Campus are practically the same, including the food options.