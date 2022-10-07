Disney has fixed a damaged restaurant in its newest land.

Last year, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, welcomed a brand new, Marvel-themed land called Avengers Campus. Here, Guests can live out their own MCU adventure, surrounded by all their favorite characters.

In the summer of 2022, Disneyland Paris also welcomed its own version of this land, and Guests have loved it ever since.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Guests can also get their snack on at PYM Kitchen , a quick-service location based on the Ant-Man franchise. Guests can head to this experimental lab restaurant and power up with a buffet of unusually-sized mains and snacks. Here, super-smart chefs use Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM Particle technology to shrink and grow ingredients.

Unfortunately, this new eatery was unexpectedly damaged. An entire window pane was shattered on the front of the restaurant, certainly not a good look for one of Disney’s newest locations. However, the damage has been fixed as you can see in the tweet below:

La vitre de la porte d’entrée du restaurant PYM Kitchen qui était cassée depuis quelques temps a enfin été remplacée ! 🚧 pic.twitter.com/iB8UB91jbX — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) October 5, 2022

We still don’t know what caused this damage, but we are glad that Disney was able to fix it rather quickly.

The new land also features two new attractions, in the form of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster. The former is a brand-new experience for the Park, and the latter replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

Are you planning a trip to Disneyland Paris anytime soon?