Drunk Disney Guests Reportedly Damage EPCOT, Knock Over Trash Can

The Walt Disney World Resort suffered some damage recently.

EPCOT is infamous for its wide selection of alcoholic beverages, with the theme park catering more toward adults than Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

There are plenty of things for younger Geusts to enjoy, but EPCOT is far more suited for adults than any of the other theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Because of this, EPCOT has received quite a “unique” reputation.

By far, the most popular thing to do for adults at EPCOT is to “Drink around the World,” with Guests embarking on a mission to try at least one adult beverage in each country in World Showcase.

Unfortunately, as is the case with most establishments, the higher the number of drunk people there are, the better chance there is of some property damage.

In the past, we’ve seen intoxicated Guests go on attacks at the theme park, with one screaming at others as they exited one of the attractions at EPCOT.

Recently, something even worse happened, with Guests reportedly damaging Walt Disney World property.

Several photos were shared online, revealing damaged areas of EPCOT after a long night of Guests “Drinking around the world.”

A trash can was knocked over near the International Gateway. This is truly a sight we have never seen before at the Walt Disney World Resort. But the damage didn’t stop there.

An automatic door was also ripped from its track, either by accident or on purpose. We are sure Disney Cast Members acted quickly and were able to take care of these issues quickly, but it’s still incredibly disappointing to think that Guests were responsible for these actions.

Walt Disney World has rules that it lays out for each and every Guest. These rules don’t just keep Guests safe themselves, but they also protect other Guests and Cast Members. Rules also ensure that the Disney Parks remain as immersive and family-friendly as possible.

Have you ever seen someone break the rules while at Walt Disney World?