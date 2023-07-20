Kevin Bacon Mysteriously Drops Out of Upcoming Disney Appearance

Kevin Bacon has been pulled from an upcoming event.

Each and every theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort is unique and special in its own way, but none come close to featuring the varied number of attractions and experiences that can be found at EPCOT.

EPCOT acts as both a fun theme park and an educational destination, teaching Guests about communication, the environment, and technology. One of the newest attractions at Walt Disney World can also be found at EPCOT, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind giving Guests the opportunity to embark on an out-of-this-world adventure alongside Marfvel’s loveable crew of misfits. This ride marked the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT.

EPCOT also throws several special events each year, with 2023’s Food & Wine Festival set to start this month.

As a part of this festival, EPCOT will also be hosting an Eat to the Beat Concert Series, which will feature dozens of artists performing over the coming months. Unfortunately, one of the bigger names on the list has pulled out.

The Bacon Brothers, a musical duo consisting of Kevin Bacon and brother Michael Bacon were scheduled to perform on August 13 and 14 during this event.

However, the lineup does not list the duo anymore, with the dates now being listed as “To Be Announced.”

The reason for this change is unknown at this time. Stay tuned here for more information as it becomes available.

The 2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will start on July 27 and will run through November 18. For more information on this year’s international Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT, click here.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Do you enjoy visiting EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below!