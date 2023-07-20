VIDEO: Guest Gets Into a “Fight” With Stitch at Disney World

One Walt Disney World Resort Guest recently got more than they bargained for at Magic Kingdom when they got into a “fight” with Stitch.

First seen in Lilo & Stitch (2003), Stitch has rapidly become a Disney icon. The mischievous alien – who escapes to Earth and is adopted by a young girl named Lilo in the film – is renowned for causing trouble in Disney Parks.

His first (and so far only) attraction at Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of Stitch’s Escape. Replacing The ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter in 2005, the attraction was wildly disliked by Guests but never quite rivaled its opening day stunt in unpopularity. To mark the ride’s opening, Cinderella Castle was TP’ed by Stitch for a day – ruining the vacation pictures of thousands of tourists – and graffitied with the phrase “Stitch Is King!”

While the ride was closed in 2020, Stitch still has a regular presence throughout Disney World’s Parks. Guests can find Experiment 626 at ‘Ohana in Disney’s Polynesian Resort, as well as Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, where Stitch regularly meets Parkgoers at the Rockettower Plaza Stage.

It was at the latter that one Guest recently had a slightly different interaction with Stitch than usual. A TikTok shared by user DisneyFoodieRN shows “another Magic Kingdom fight,” this time between a Guest and Stitch.

Of course, in typical Stitch fashion, this is more of a playfight than an actual fight. The video shows Stitch and a Guest knocking a balloon back and forth toward each other’s faces.

The original poster references a rise in fights at Magic Kingdom over recent months. In May, a bloody fight broke out in front of the main train station for the Walt Disney World Railroad. Another brawl broke out in June in front of the Tomorrowland Speedway, while 2022 saw a massive fistfight in Fantasyland that included multiple Guests. Thankfully, this time around, the fight was more adorable than aggressive!

Have you ever witnessed a fight at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments!