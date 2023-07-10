Violent Brawl Breaks Out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

An intense and heated brawl broke out between several Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Walt Disney World Resort is famous for its dedication to immersive theming and incredible attractions. From Magic Kingdom to Hollywood Studios, there’s no shortage of amazing experiences waiting for guests at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

With its impressive collection of rides and attractions as well as some stellar food, a vacation to the Walt Disney World Resort can be a truly magical adventure.

Unfortunately, the real world seeps through from time to time, reminding guests even Walt Disney World is not always magical.

This recently rang true, with a video going viral on social media showing a brutal fight break out between multiple Guests.

The video went viral, showing a truly shocking altercation and brawl between three Guests. The Guests can be seen in front of the Tomorrowland Speedway between Tomorrowland and Fantasyland section of Magic Kingdom.

You can check out the full video down below:

During the fight, a Magic Kingdom Cast Member can be seen trying to diffuse the situation. Eventually, the Guests de-escalate and the fighting stops.

At this time, we are unsure what prompted the fight or what the repercussions were for these Guests. It’s safe to assume all Guests involved were escorted out of the Park and questioned by authorities.

Despite the great effort Disney goes to protect its Guests and Cast Members, this is unfortunately far from the first time we’ve seen a physical altercation break out at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Last year, a massive fistfight broke out at Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom, involving several Guests.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future Walt Disney World theme park news coverage.