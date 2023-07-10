Disney Replaces Closed Ride With Outdoor Restaurant

A popular Disney ride was replaced in a very interesting way.

The Disney Parks are known for their stellar service, incredible theming, and magical experiences. However, the main reason Guests visit by the millions each year is the rides.

From Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion to Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean, these rides and attractions are what truly keep the Disney parks alive.

This is why when certain rides and attractions close for refurbishment, we, as Guests and fans of the Disney parks get so sad. At Disneyland in California, Guests will find an incredible section dedicated to Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise.

It’s pretty common for at least two or three rides to close at any time. However, it’s not very common to see Disney replace a closed or defunct attraction with a special dinner-time event.

This is exactly what happened at the Disneyland Paris shortly after its Cars ROAD TRIP attraction.

At Worlds of Pixar, there are plenty of fun Pixar-themed attractions for Guests to enjoy. However, one attraction is the most explosive: Cars ROAD TRIP. This attraction acts as a studio tram tour, similar to ones found at Universal Studios as well as the former location at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Cars ROAD TRIP closed this summer and reopened on July 8. But the true story is about what Disney did to the attraction during its closures.

A few videos of the event were shared online, which are linked below:

You do not dream ! The first official dinner given… at Cars ROAD TRIP!

Vous ne rêvez pas ! Le premier dîner officiel donné… à Cars ROAD TRIP ! 😆 pic.twitter.com/7DLPwGOYnY — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) July 8, 2023

As you can see, during the ride’s closure, a special event was held, with Guests being served dinner on the actual road of the attraction!

Dinner tonight for the press preview of “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” is on the actual road of the “Cars Road Trip” attraction!

🪁 Dinner tonight for the press preview of “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” is on the actual road of the “Cars Road Trip” attraction! pic.twitter.com/2Zv9jlZ5ZE — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 8, 2023

This is easily one of the strangest yet coolest things we’ve seen happen at the Disney Parks! We’d love to see more closed attractions replaced with fun activities like this in the future whenever possible!

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney ride or attraction?