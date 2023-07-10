Disney’s Drastic Change “Ruins” Beloved Attraction

Disney has made some big changes to an iconic attraction.

Despite Disneyland opening first, The Walt Disney World Resort may be the best Disney Resort on earth. With four incredible theme parks, two water parks, and Disney Springs, a massive shopping and dining hub, there’s a near-endless amount of fun activities waiting for Guests at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Guests will find thrilling rides here as well, ranging from old-school adventures on Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom to thrilling journeys with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at EPCOT.

However, Magic Kingdom also offers a more humble and grounded experience for Guests to enjoy.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is by far one of the most legendary and historic attractions in The Walt Disney Company’s entire history. This fun and educational “show” takes Guests on a journey through history, teaching them about the changes to technology.

Over the years, Disney has updated several portions of this attraction, including the very infamous final scene in “the future.” The final part of this attraction is supposed to be set in the future, but with the attraction being as old as it is, this “future” looks a lot like the 1990s.

The style of the house, the clothes that the characters wear, and the technology are very reminiscent of the iconic 90’s time period, except for one recent addition.

This change was documented in a recent tweet from @tmrldtoadvntrld:

Thread bc I have a lot to say: This week I noticed that in the final seen of carousel of progress, Sarah has a smartphone in her hand

As you can see, Sarah now holds a smartphone, completely throwing the assumed timeline of this scene out the window. Of course, this was only added to make the scene feel more modern, but this makes the setting of the scene confusing. The Guest who shared the photo agreed that this addition “ruins” the original timeline of the attraction’s last scene.

For years fans have discussed if Disney needs to completely overhaul this attraction, but most agree that The Carousel of Progress is fine as is. If Disney would lean into the 90’s aesthetic, this attraction would serve as a good reminder of how far technology has progressed in such a short amount of time.

But with the addition of a smartphone in this final scene, it seems Disney wants to have its Mickey Bar and eat it too.

Do you enjoy this attraction? What’s your favorite old-school Disney ride or attraction? Let us know in the comment section!