Disney World Theme Park Closed Indefinitely, Parts Replaced

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment

Credit: bioreconstruct

A theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida remains closed indefinitely. Check out the current progress!

Sizzling Secrets Revealed: Your Ultimate Guide to Beat the Heat and Stay Cool at Theme Parks This Summer
Credit: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Related: Guest Gets Slapped During Meltdown at Universal Studios

The Walt Disney World is made up of four incredible theme parks, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. At these four Parks, Guests will discover dozens of fun and thrilling adventures.

Guests can also do some serious shopping at Disney Springs, a massive hub for all things food and merchandise.

However, Guests may forget that Walt Disney World is home to two water parks as well, making for the perfect solution to the often-brutal Orlando heat and humidity.

blizzard-beach-closed
Credit: @bioreconstruct

Related: Man Arrested For Groping Disney Employee at Magic Kingdom

Guests have the choice between Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach, though only one of these is ever open at the same time. This is an unfortunate process that started back when Walt Disney World shut down due to the first outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.

At the current moment, only Typhoon Lagoon is open while Disney refurbishes Blizzard Beach. Blizzard Beach is closed indefinitely, though we can expect it to reopen sometime in early 2024.

Progress is slowly being made at Disney’s Blizzard Beach, with several areas being replaced.

You can take a look at the current state of Blizzard Beach thanks to a great photo snapped by none other than bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

As we said earlier, we expect Blizzard Beach to return sometime next year. 2024 will be an exciting year for the Walt Disney World Resort, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open. This new take on Disney’s infamous Splash Mountain attraction will feature Princess Tiana and take Guests on an entirely new adventure.

Do you enjoy visiting Walt Disney World’s water parks? What’s your favorite theme park in Orlando, Florida? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney World updates!

Tagged:DisneyDisney ParksDisney WorldFloridaWalt Disney World

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!