Disney World Theme Park Closed Indefinitely, Parts Replaced

A theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida remains closed indefinitely. Check out the current progress!

The Walt Disney World is made up of four incredible theme parks, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. At these four Parks, Guests will discover dozens of fun and thrilling adventures.

Guests can also do some serious shopping at Disney Springs, a massive hub for all things food and merchandise.

However, Guests may forget that Walt Disney World is home to two water parks as well, making for the perfect solution to the often-brutal Orlando heat and humidity.

Guests have the choice between Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach, though only one of these is ever open at the same time. This is an unfortunate process that started back when Walt Disney World shut down due to the first outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.

At the current moment, only Typhoon Lagoon is open while Disney refurbishes Blizzard Beach. Blizzard Beach is closed indefinitely, though we can expect it to reopen sometime in early 2024.

Progress is slowly being made at Disney’s Blizzard Beach, with several areas being replaced.

You can take a look at the current state of Blizzard Beach thanks to a great photo snapped by none other than bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

Aerial overview of Blizzard Beach, July 7. Closed for refurbishment. At top of this photo is staging of replacement waterslide sections. pic.twitter.com/GkTdcHDBXu — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 8, 2023

As we said earlier, we expect Blizzard Beach to return sometime next year. 2024 will be an exciting year for the Walt Disney World Resort, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure set to open. This new take on Disney’s infamous Splash Mountain attraction will feature Princess Tiana and take Guests on an entirely new adventure.

Do you enjoy visiting Walt Disney World’s water parks? What’s your favorite theme park in Orlando, Florida? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney World updates!