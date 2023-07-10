Disney to Charge Guests For Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Soon

Changes are headed to an iconic Disney Park ride.

Over the last few decades, The Walt Disney Company has created some truly magical and innovative rides and experiences at its theme parks. From Walt Disney World in Florida to Shanghai Disneyland in China, Guests can always expect to find the highest form of detail and theming wherever they go.

Despite the newer rides being more thrilling and technically advanced, there’s still something about the classics that has us obsessed. No matter what new and exciting attraction Disney decides to open, Guests always flock to the older experiences.

This is especially true with a ride called Pirates of the Caribbean, one of Disney’s most iconic an beloved theme park rides ever.

This swashbuckling adventure can be found at every single Disney resort across the globe. Of course, each version is slightly different, but the overall experience remains the same.

The version of this ride found at Disneyland Paris recently received a refurbishment, with Disney touching up a few aspects of the attractions.

As part of this renovation, this iconic attraction will soon host the Resort’s Premier Access system, as you can see in the tweet linked below:

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is set to host Disney Premier Access. The queue for this service is already visible!

L’attraction Pirates of the Caribbean devrait accueillir le Disney Premier Access. La file d’attente pour ce service est déjà visible ! 📱 pic.twitter.com/TrlgYmNbT2 — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) July 9, 2023

This service acts similarly to Disney Genie+ at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, allowing Guests to purchase “skip the line” passes to various rides for an individual fee.

At this current moment, we are unsure when Disney will officially give Guests the option to use Premier Access for this attraction. This service launched in 2021 at the Disneyland Paris Resort and, much like Disney Genie, has been controversial, to say the least. The prices range from €7 per Guest to €16 per Guest.

Have you used Premier Access? What about Disney Genie? Let us know in the comments below!