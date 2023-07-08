Do You Have To Play All Day: Or Can You Leave and Reenter Disney Parks?

Disney Parks are full of fun, from opening rope drop, to evening fireworks. Disney World Park hours vary based on the da. Still, generally, days in Parks like Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and even California Adventures have operating hours for around 12 hours daily. While this means you will get your Walt Disney World tickets or Disneyland ticket money’s worth – it can make for a long day. Are you tired of hopping between lightning lane reservations, shows, and shops? If you need to take a break and return for more magic later, that is an option. Did you know you can break from Disneyland Resort and Disney World Resort Parks and reenter later in the day or evening? It’s true; here is how to reenter Disney Parks.

Can you leave a Disney Park and Reenter? Whether you purchased a Park Hopper ticket, single-day ticket, or multi-day ticket to Disneyland or a Disney World Park, you can always leave a Park and reenter. If you glimpse the Disney World map, you’ll see how many miles you’ll cover during a theme Park day. So, taking a break is a great idea. Each Disney theme Park ticket and Park Hopper ticket includes valid reentry into the same Park within the same day.

If you have added the Park Hopper option to your Park ticket and have secured a reservation, you can Park hop to enjoy multiple Parks in a day. My family loves starting the day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, then breaking for a yummy quick service lunch at Captain Cook’s in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. After we have cooled off and recharged, we hop on the monorail to close the day at Magic Kingdom Park.

What Are the Rules for Park Reentry at Disney World?

You’ll reenter the Park with the same ticket that you used earlier in the day. Feel free to leave for a few hours for a nap at your Disney Resort or after a quick meal at a nearby Resort; how long you leave the Park is up to you. Your theme Park reservation will be valid throughout the day so you can return to the Park you left when you are ready for more magic. The Exception To Park Reentry Do use caution when leaving the Park during the year’s busiest days. Reentry to the Park is not guaranteed if the Park reaches capacity. The great news is that Disney Parks generally only reach capacity a few days a year on holidays like July 4, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve. Guests traveling on these busiest days of the Dsiney Parks year almost always know they are in for an exceptionally crowded vacation, so the capacity entry rule will come as no surprise.

