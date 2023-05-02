Getting around in Disney World with your own vehicle can actually be pretty beneficial.

While it’s true that Guests staying at a Disney Resort have so many different modes of complimentary transportation services available to them, sometimes you just want the freedom of driving wherever you want, whenever you want. But if you choose to drive, there are a couple of things you may want to know about, including what to do in Disney World to get gas, navigating all the different roads and access routes, and—most importantly—what the parking situation is like. This, of course, also entails knowing all the parking rates at each and every Disney World location. So, to help you stay up-to-date on pricing specifically, we at Inside the Magic are providing you with this comprehensive guide, detailing everything you need to know about the current costs of parking at Walt Disney World.

Disney Resorts

As of January 2023, overnight standard self-parking at any Disney Resort accommodation is complimentary to all Guests. The same goes for day visitors driving to Resorts for shopping, dining, or any recreational/entertainment purposes. The Campsites at Fort Wilderness include space for one motorized vehicle each, as part of the package. Complimentary parking is still offered here for the aforementioned day visitor and those opting to lodge in Cabins.

It’s worth noting that even though standard Disney Resort parking is currently offered free of charge, the situation may differ for those opting to stay at non-Resort hotels near Disney World.

Valet Parking at Disney Resorts

Valet parking services are offered at both Disney Deluxe and Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts, in addition to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. The current rate for Valet parking starts at $33 per night, plus sales tax.

Disney Parks

Parking prices at Disney’s four major theme parks depend on several factors. For example, the Transportation and Ticket Center (near Magic Kingdom Park), Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT parking lots all offer standard and preferred spaces. Standard options are currently priced at $25 per day for either a car or motorcycle. Preferred parking prices for the same vehicle types range between $45 and $50. There are also designated oversized vehicle parking spots (limos, shuttles, campers, RVs, trailers, and buses) that go for $30 a day. All costs highlighted here vary seasonally and do not include the additional sales tax.

Standard parking options at both Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach water parks remain complimentary for all visiting Guests.

Disney Springs

Standard self-parking at Disney Springs is also free. These spaces are available throughout various surface parking areas within the designated garages. Valet parking is also available at the porte-cochère of Cirque du Soleil between 4:30 p.m. and midnight on weekdays and from noon to midnight on weekends. The cost of Valet Disney Parking here starts at $20.

Electric Vehicles

Several ChargePoint charging stations can be found throughout Disney World, available on a first-come, first-served basis to those commuting via electric vehicle.

At Resorts

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort boasts six spots near ADA spaces in the general parking area. Likewise, Disney’s Riviera Resort has four such spaces, and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge offers two.

Park Parking Lots

Magic Kingdom Park has five spaces available. One is located at the front of the Medical Parking Lot, with four others in front of the Zurg Parking Lot.

EPCOT features four spaces at the front of the Journey Parking Lot.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios has four spaces at the front of the Mickey Parking Lot.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park has four spaces in the Medical Parking Lot.

Disney Springs

Here you will find 13 spaces available for electrical vehicle charging. Three are on the fifth floor of the Orange Garage. Three others are on the fifth floor of the Lime Garage, and three more are on the third floor of the Grapefruit Garage. There are four in the Watermelon Lot near the Cirque du Soleil Theater.

Charging your vehicle requires either a credit card or a pre-ordered ChargePoint card—available at chargepoint.com. The current cost for charging at these stations is $0.35 per kilowatt hour, with a minimum service amount of $1.50. Charging will automatically cease when the vehicle’s battery reaches its full charge. ChargePoint will alert drivers when cars are ready.

Disability Parking

Parking for individuals with disabilities is also available all throughout Walt Disney World at no additional cost than the current going rates at any location. To access these spaces, however, does require a valid disability permit and a visible parking tag to display.

Car Locator

Because parking lots throughout Disney World are vast and may be intimidating to navigate through, you can download the complimentary Car Locator tool via the My Disney Experience mobile app to help you along. It works by using Location Services to find spaces and access parking details at select Walt Disney World Resort parking locations. Again, it’s all entirely free!

There are still so many considerations to be mindful of when deciding whether or not to take control of the wheel during your Disney World vacation. You may want to learn localized routes for getting around the Orlando and Tampa areas specifically, as well as the different traffic patterns, and even where to get gas.

Have you ever dealt with parking at Walt Disney World Resort personally? We at Inside the Magic want to know. Tell us in the comments below.