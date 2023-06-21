Because eating at Disney World (Orlando, Florida) can get expensive, the last thing you want to do is pay too much for a meager meal. Fortunately, there’s a pleasing array of inexpensive eats onsite that pack on the portions!

Disney dining takes on many forms. For instance, we could easily provide an elaborate list of Character Meals at Disney World alone, which would, of course, include Character Meals at Disney Resorts specifically, along with those housed in Disney Parks directly. Princess meals at Disney World are also undeniably top-rated endeavors. After all, who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to share a Disney meal with Princesses?

But some folks are more concerned with frugal eating—hearty helpings that don’t skimp on quality or quantity and are even decently priced. Does this describe you? Then here’s a helpful list that we at Inside the Magic have compiled, detailing our best recommendations for low-cost, generously portioned meals throughout Disney World.

Related: How to Save Money Eating at Disney World

Trio Platter (Columbia Harbour House)

Opting for quick-service meals at Disney World is a great way to maintain your overall Disney meal plan cost. And fortunately, there are many excellent quick-service establishments that load up the works for a price that’s well below the $20 marker even! That’s certainly the case at Columbia Harbour House, based in Liberty Square at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park. While you’ll find plenty of fulfilling options listed on the menu, none exceeding $17, our top recommendation for those looking to get the most out of their buck is the Trio Platter. For just $14.99 it comes as a combo of fried shrimp, chicken strips, and battered fish, served with hushpuppies and a choice of side.

Related: Your Go-To Guide for Dining Under $10 at Disney World Parks

Taco Trio (Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café)

Pecos Bill is another great Magic Kingdom-based quick-service option, this time located in Frontierland. And truth be told, the portions for anything you order are bound to be generous. But due to its thrice-as-nice versatility, we recommend the Taco Trio specifically. This offering provides three flour tortillas with your choice of seasoned ground beef, seasoned chicken, or carnitas, accompanied by lettuce and tomato. All this, and it’s just $10.99. Our second recommendation is the $15.49 Fajita Platter, served with carnitas and seasoned chicken, along with yellow rice, beans, veggies, sour cream, salsa, and flour tortillas.

Ribs and Chicken Combo (Flame Tree Barbecue)

Flame Tree Barbecue, based in the Discovery Island section of Animal Kingdom Park, is a favored quick-service establishment renowned for filling fare and hearty accompanying sides. While the barbecue-based menu features several notable callouts, the one that has folks raving about most is their Ribs and Chicken Combo, which comes with their own signature baked beans and coleslaw. All that is just $15.69. Of course, if you’re incredibly famished, there’s also their Ribs, Chicken, and Pulled Pork Sampler for $18.99, which includes the same pairings.

Ribs, Steak, & Shrimp Trio (Rainforest Café)

There are actually two Rainforest Café locations in Disney World—one at Animal Kingdom Park and the other at Disney Springs Marketplace in Lake Buena Vista. Both feature the same menus, decent pricing, and generously portioned entrées that two or more people can easily share. And one such item that can easily satisfy multiple diners is their Ribs, Steak & Shrimp Trio. The combination platter consists of mojo bone ribs, sirloin steak, and Caribbean coconut shrimp, accompanied by specialty Safari fries. You get all that for just $39.99!

Combination Bowls (Satu’li Canteen)

If you’re looking for an affordable, out-of-this-world novelty dining experience, add Satu’li Canteen to your list of Disney Parks meal plan must-dos. Based in the Animal Kingdom’s Pandora—The World of Avatar section, this is one quick-service stop that has a genuinely elevated vibe, given its unique theming and food fusion specialties. Most offerings here are cleverly concocted combination bowls, with many options available. What’s more, they’re all pretty abundant and satisfying. Best of all, though, is the pricing, given that nothing on the menu here exceeds $17.49!

Related: The Best Quick Service Meals at Walt Disney World

Pizzas at Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria

Via Napoli Ristorante e Pizzeria is a renowned table-service restaurant based in the Italy Pavilion of the World Showcase in EPCOT. While the menu highlights several Italian specialties, pizza is an undeniable premium. Furthermore, they offer so many different renditions of such, with prices starting at $25 for individuals all the way up to $50 or more for Mezzo Metro sizes. That may not seem like a great deal at first, but when you consider the robust quantity these pizzas pack compared to your dining party size, you’ll see that such a splurge will actually end up saving you money.

Kansas City Smoked Half-Chicken (Regal Eagle Smokehouse)

Appropriately enough, this quick-service establishment, based in EPCOT’s American Adventure Pavilion, is the ultimate go-to for hearty American smokehouse comforts. And between the abundant plated helpings and impressive sides, there are plenty of options to fill up on. But one of the most raved-about offerings we hear about is their Kansas City Smoked Half Chicken entrée. At just $14.29, you get a helping of half a chicken that’s been slow-smoked and smothered in sweet barbecue sauce and your choice of side.

Oak-Grilled Rotisserie Chicken (Sunshine Seasons)

Sunshine Seasons food court, housed within the Land Pavilion in EPCOT, is one of our favorite counter-service operations in all of Disney World. Not only do they feature a vast and versatile abundance of options, but all meals fall below the $15 marker, despite some being pretty abundant. One of the top-rated suggestions we hear many fans raving about is their Oak-Grilled Rotisserie Chicken. Here you get a half-portion of chicken packed onto a plate with other filling fixings of black beans and yellow rice. All this comes at the price of just $12.79.

A Sampling of Mom’s Favorite Recipes (50’s Prime Time Café)

Even if it weren’t a reasonably priced table-service operation, 50’s Prime Time Café at Hollywood Studios has such generous comfort-food portions that many would readily agree to any price. Just the same, nothing is too pricey here, not even their multi-faceted sample platter, which may serve as multiple meals all in one. For $28, you can order A Sampling of Mom’s Favorite Recipes, comprising fried chicken, pot roast, and meatloaf with all the fixings.

Related: PHOTOS: Disney Must Think Guests Won’t Notice as Food Portions Are Halved While Prices Go Up

Multiple Options at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

As the epitome of hearty home-style helpings, Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ in Disney Springs packs in a filling feast, whatever you happen to order from the menu here. But what’s perhaps most surprising is that nothing on the menu exceeds $40. That’s a pretty good price considering so many entrées here (and even some appetizers) could easily feed multiple Guests opting to share. Some mutual favorites with diners include Thigh High Chicken Biscuits, Country-Fried Steak, Fried Chicken and Doughnuts, and many others.

Related: This Favorite Disney Springs Chef Just Opened a New Restaurant at Orlando International Airport

Closing Considerations

Getting the most for your buck when dining in Disney World entails making careful judgment calls. When opting for quick-service options, for instance, it’s essential to seek out filling fare to match quantity pricing. You don’t want to snag a “good deal” only to find that the offerings are skimpy. We also mentioned sharing specific robust entrée selections and appetizers at various table-service restaurants. You may even want to consider the benefits of all-you-can-eat establishments, like buffets and family-style restaurants. Not only are some of the best character meals at Disney World located in such establishments but given that the average pricing of all-you-can-eat feasts hovers around $35 to $59.99 a person, it’s up to you to decide whether such considerations are worth it. Some options stand out, though, like Liberty Tree Tavern’s starting price of $39 per adult for endless eats. There’s also Boma’s breakfast buffet at Animal Kingdom Lodge, which costs $35.

What are the most generously portioned yet affordable eats you’ve ever encountered at Disney World? Let us know in the comments.