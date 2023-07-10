Iconic Disney Train Ride Closed at Park

Several rides are now closed at Disney.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are some of the best places to spend a vacation. With delicious food, amazing live entertainment, and incredible shopping experiences around every corner, the Disney parks are a fantastic way to spend a vacation with the family or go on a solo adventure.

However, the biggest draw to the Disney Parks is the rides and attractions of course. From high-speed roller coasters to incredible and immersive dark rides, most Gests come for the rides.

Unfortunately, as with any theme park, these rides need to close from time to time to ensure they’re maintained properly. We see this happen at places like Six Flags, Universal Studios, and of course, Disney.

Unfortunately, this July marks the closure of several attractions at the Disneyland Paris Resort. We already knew about these closures, but that doesn’t make us any less sad.

Starting July 10, 2023, both The Land of Fairy Tales and Casey Jr. – the Little Circus Train attractions are closed. These two family-friendly experiences are set to reopen on July 28, if all things go according to plan.

These magical attractions may not be thrilling, but they still have that special Disney charm that makes them special.

Last year, the Disneyland Paris received a major upgrade when Avengers Campus opened. This new land is similar to the one found at the Disneyland Resort in California, featuring iconic Marvel characters and several fun experiences for Guests to enjoy.

In other news, the Disneyland Paris Resort is currently engaged in a battle with its employees, with Cast Members going on strike for several weeks in a row.

Cast Members engaged in multiple public demonstrations, forcing several areas at the Resort to close. Because of this, the Disneyland Paris Resort has been forced to issue refunds to Guests.

