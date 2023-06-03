Cast Members Hand out Apology Notes, Encourage Guests to Ask Disney for Refund

Another day, another strike. As Cast Members continue to push for better working conditions – and Disney continues to resist their demands – Disney Park Guests are reportedly receiving notes of apology.

Disneyland Paris is going through a tough period right now. In the wake of rising inflation across Europe, its Cast Members have asked its management for a monthly wage increase of €200, increased mileage allowances, and more flexible scheduling.

As Disney remains stubborn to acquiesce their requests, Cast Members have held a series of strikes over the past few weeks. After an initial strike on May 23, then failed talks between Disneyland Paris and Cast Member unions on May 26, and an additional strike on May 30, the Resort’s workers announced a third walkout for today (June 3).

With the previous strikes setting a strong precedent, Disneyland Paris introduced new flexible conditions to minimize disruption for Guests – giving them the option to reschedule or refund their stay.

For those who decided to attend the Park today – whether for a vacation or to show support to Cast Members – those on strike have reportedly issued apologies.

According to DLP Report, striking Cast Members are handing out slips of paper to Park Guests in seven different languages that apologize for messing up their “Magic Day” and encourage them to visit City Hall to ask Disney for a refund.

We are sorry to have messed up your “Magic Day” at Disneyland Paris. We encourage you to go to City Hall in order to obtain reimbursement.

If the past strikes are anything to go by, most Guests stand in solidarity with striking Cast Members. When workers marched through Fantasyland on May 30 chanting, “The parade is us!” they were cheered on by onlookers.

Today’s disruptions have included cancellations of the Disneyland Paris parade “Dream… and Shine Brighter!” and characters being moved offstage to allow for Cast Members to occupy different areas.

So far, Disney has largely ignored Cast Members’ demands, despite widespread disruption across the Parks. Should this pattern continue, it’s likely these strikes will escalate throughout the summer, impacting one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations – and, ultimately, Disney’s wallet.