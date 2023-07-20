Multiple Rides and Attractions to Close at Disney Parks

Multiple Disney rides and attractions are set to close very soon.

Ride closures are an unfortunate thing all theme park fans have to deal with from time to time. Whether you’re visiting Universal Studios, Six Flags, SeaWorld, or Disney, you can guarantee at least one or two attractions will be closed on any given day.

This is the harsh reality of a theme park fan, but closures are necessary. Unfortunately, three rides will be closing at a Disney Resort very soon.

According to the official Disneyland Paris website, both Indiana Jones™ and the Temple of Peril and Ratatouille: The Adventure will be closing later this year on September 18. The cause for these closures is unknown, so we can only assume there was necessary maintenance work needed for both attractions.

A version of Ratatouille: The Adventure can be found at EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort. While practically identical, this version of the attraction was given a new name: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Space Mountain will also be closing at the Disneyland Paris Resort in September, though this closure is indefinite at this time.

Guests can still enjoy the rest of the Disneyland Paris Resort, including the new Avengers Campus area that opened in 2022. Here, Guests can live out their very own Marvel adventures as they embark on missions alongside iconic characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel.

The Disneyland Paris Resort has been making quite a lot of headlines recently, with Cast Members currently engaged in multiple strikes. Earlier this year, employees of the Resort began publicly protesting their working conditions, setting up shop inside the actual Parks.

Over the course of several strikes, Cast Members have shut down multiple attractions and also blocked Sleeping Beauty Castle, forcing the Resort to offer refunds to Guests.

Stay tuned here for all things Disney Parks!