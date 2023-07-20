BREAKING: Immersive New Land Coming to Universal in 2024

Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that a brand-new immersive new land is coming to Universal Studios in 2024.

DreamWorks Themed Land Coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2024

Coming next year, Universal Orlando Resort has just announced that a brand-new land is coming to the formal KidsZone area. DreamWorks is taking over a new immersive and family-friendly place for Guests to enjoy. The ground will be inspired and feature the beloved characters of the DreamWorks Animation Studios. According to the official Universal website, popular franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more will be brought to life in a whole new way. Guests will also enjoy special meet-n-greets with these characters and others like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal has not released any further news on this matter as this is breaking news out of Universal Orlando Resort. But more details will be shared.

More News Coming Out of Universal Orlando Resort

Aside from this exciting new announcement, Universal Orlando Resort also announced some pretty epic further details about this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Orlando Resort released a brand-new television promotion for its upcoming HHN 32 event, revealing a couple of haunted houses confirmed for this year’s hauntingly-good event. Without removing official news about this haunted house, Universal confirmed that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to this year’s HHN 32. The commercial indicates that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. This would mark the second time the Stranger Things franchise has come to Universal Studios HHN. Stranger Things did come to HHN 27 in 2018. Universal Studios Hollywood announced they would also get a Universal Stranger Things 4 house this year. Universal dropped some more news about what Guests can expect from this new house announcement:

Join the Fight Against Vecna. Don’t let Vecna get in your mind as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet. Try to resist his gruesome curse before the ultimate showdown in his blood-red Mind Lair. https://t.co/8nLOGyreAx @Stranger_Things @netflix #HHN #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/upo7LuZjCL — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) July 13, 2023

Universal also announced that HHN32 would be extended this year, along with some attractive multi-day tickets to the Halloween event.

Villain-Con Minion Blast also opened to the general public following the soft opening, as the ride is currently in technical rehearsals. After weeks of anticipation and rumors circulating that the ride would not open anytime soon due to technical issues, Villain-Con Minion Blast has finally opened. Guests can now enjoy the new and innovative attraction with family and friends as the ride features something never seen before at Universal. The interest will allow Guests to use an app on their phones to keep up with scores, join in on challenges, and so much more! Before the ride opened to the public, the media, famous influencers, and industry insiders were invited to experience the ride.

Universal is also gearing up its opening of Epic Universe, which is coming in 2025 with brand-new expansions to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more, as innovation will greet the American dream through new attractions and experiences for all.

DreamWorks Destination, DreamWorks SKG, DreamWorks experience, and DreamWorks animation will all be brought to life within this new land opening in 2024. Dubbed “DreamWorks theme Park,” this new area will replace Curious George and others as the formal KidsZone is demolished to make way for thrill rides.

