Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Cast Will Appear on This Fan-Favorite Competition Show

As the release date of Disney’s spooktacular Haunted Mansion (2023) inches closer and closer, its cast is gearing up for their episode of this beloved competition show, which will pit some of Hollywood’s biggest actors together in what’s sure to be a frightfully funny episode.

Disney is gathering some big-time A-listers for their next summer blockbuster, Haunted Mansion. Based on the iconic Disney Parks ride of the same name, the thriller-comedy stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, and even recent Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis. The movie is already being praised by critics, who have deemed it “outstanding” and “hilarious.”

Check out the official trailer for Walt Disney Studios’ Haunted Mansion below:

After the box office bomb of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), it’s safe to say that Disney needs a big win—and soon. And Haunted Mansion might just be exactly what the doctor prescribed. And although the movie’s worldwide premiere didn’t go according to plan due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it looks like Disney is choosing to market their upcoming release via an extremely popular game show: Celebrity Family Feud.

Get ready for the Haunted Mansion cast to scare up some serious laughs alongside host Steve Harvey, because Tiffany Haddish, director Justin Simien, and other stars are set to compete against each other this Sunday, July 23.

Like in every episode, the cast will have to guess some of the most frequent answers to questions and test their general knowledge in one-on-one rounds. And considering some of them are seasoned comedians, you can likely expect a lot of hilarious improvised answers that are bound to make you laugh out loud.

The newest season of Celebrity Family Feud has just kicked off, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the best. Season 10 has already featured impressive talent including Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, who lead the Drag Me to Dinner episode, starring famous drag queens including Bianca Del Rio, Manila Luzon, and Symone.

You can catch the Haunted Mansion cast on the newest episode of Family Feud live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Are you looking forward to seeing Haunted Mansion in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.